be quiet! Silent Base 800 Case Review

Promising “unique performance and usability,” the Silent Base 800 debuts the case line of power supply brand be quiet!

Interior Tour And Building

Side panels slide off to reveal an ATX-sized interior with seven 3.5” bays split across two removable drive cages. Hard drive noise dampening is achieved with rubber slide rails.

Though enough room exists to install a mildly oversized motherboard, platforms as narrow as 10.5”-wide block cable routing holes along the front edge of the motherboard tray.

Both sides are identical, featuring a plastic outer cover hiding a 120mm fan mount and thin, cloth-faced foam noise dampening. An extra-thick boxed edge keeps the panel flat during installation and removal, avoiding my typically harsh criticism of slide tabs.

Peel away another layer and you’ll see the twin 140mm intake fans on dual-pattern (140/120mm) mounts. Drive cage removal creates space for a front-panel radiator, according to be quiet! representatives. Though we didn’t find space for the lower cap of a double-length radiator, a 1x120mm unit should fit perfectly nearly the center of the intake panel.

Spaced 1.7” above the motherboard, the Silent Base 800 top panel features dual-pattern fan mounts to support 2x140mm and 2x120mm radiators. There’s enough space to put either the fans or the radiators between the steel chassis and plastic cover panels, and the hole even has clearance notches for the radiator’s tube fittings. If you have an extra-thick 120mm cooler, you'll get space to slide it away from the motherboard, thanks to the manufacturer’s use of slots rather than holes at that spacing.

Each drive cage includes a single 2.5” SSD mount, centered between slide tabs. The top bracket can also be removed and repositioned inside external bays, allowing the upper cage to be moved there (upside-down).

Both drive cages have a single screw on the side, which loosens and tightens a sliding mechanism. In turn, it opens and closes drive rail slots. Simply attach a rail to each side of a 3.5” drive, slide it into place and close the slot.

The Silent Base 800 includes enough rubber drive rails to fill all seven bays, separate screw packs for various devices, a cable hanger and several cable ties.

Moreover, this case has enough room behind the motherboard tray to hide most cables, though oversized motherboards will cover the routing holes at the tray’s front edge. We found that upper drive cage removal was mandatory to allow cable passage with our X99S XPower, for example.

Two additional 2.5” trays are attached to the back of the motherboard tray. Your thickest cables must be routed around any drives installed there.

Even with the smaller X99S Gaming 7 motherboard installed, we had to remove the upper drive cage to make room for an extra-long graphics cooler.

The Silent Base 800 hides all of our hardware well, so let’s see if it can cool those same components with similar stealth!

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dcunited 08 April 2015 07:34
    Wait, stop. This thing looks exactly like the Fractal Design R4/ R5.
  • PaulBags 08 April 2015 08:08
    A shame it wasn't compared to the r5
  • Shneiky 08 April 2015 08:28
    I am a big be quiet! fan (no pun intended). Been using their power supplies for years and I am using their fans wherever I can. But what turns off from this case is the lack of cuts in the tray for attaching cables with zip-ties. This is a big miss from be quiet!. Wonder how they forgot about it. It is a vital point for descent cable management in the back.
  • SinxarKnights 08 April 2015 08:38
    Apparently this case is already out of stock on newegg.
  • Anathemata 08 April 2015 11:53
    Considering the Fractal Design R5 already beats out the 760T in my own experience, I don't know how this case can be competitive unless you are specifically looking for a case that has colored trim and a completely black interior (that you can't see, because no window).
  • JeanLuc 08 April 2015 12:07
    Pros: ..... Full-Height

    That's a feature not a 'pro'.
  • g-unit1111 08 April 2015 15:37
    Huh, as an R4 owner I don't see the similarities between that and this case. It looks pretty nice for the price, the only thing that would make it better would be a clear side window. Not a fan of the orange color though.
  • Crashman 08 April 2015 19:54
    15635311 said:
    Pros: ..... Full-Height

    That's a feature not a 'pro'.
    I don't think you understand how illogical many buyers are, that's why it says "combine the look and price of a full tower with the component space of a mid-tower" :)
  • Calculatron 08 April 2015 20:58
    A Noctua cooler in a Be Quiet! case? For shame! ;)
  • synphul 08 April 2015 22:41
    I think the whole point of the silent base was the sound dampening and while some people prefer windows it would defeat the purpose of a padded side panel for noise dampening. Not a bad review but why so late? Everyone else reviewed this case back in nov/dec 2014. This review is nearly 5mo later than the ones from techspot, techpowerup, hexus. I know sometimes reviews get held up but surprised the silent base 900 or something hasn't released already. Five months is a long time in this industry.
