be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at this article, which will provide you valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the information given below.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Platform ModelNo info (platform exclusively used by be quiet!)
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBJ2506 (600V, 25A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs3x STMicroelectronics STF28N60M2 (600V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x ROHM SCS308AP (600V, 8A @ 135°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Nichicon (420V, 470uF, 3000h @ 105°C, GN)
Main Switchers2x STMicroelectronics STF33N60M2 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω)
APFC ControllerInfineon ICE2PCS02
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs6x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25°C, 0.85Ω)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x DMN3009SK3 (30V, 60A @ 70°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Rubycon (6-10,000 @ 105°C, ZLH), Rubycon (3-6000 @ 105°C, ZLH), Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: FPCAP, Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7579 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelBQ SIW3-13525-HF-26 (135mm, 12V, 0.56A, 2600 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x DMN6040SK3 (30V, 13A @ 100°C, 40mΩ)
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations InnoSwitch-EP INN2603K

Straight Power 11 PSUs use an FSP platform that's currently only available to be quiet!. Besides the high soldering quality and clean design, what catches our eyes most is FSP's choice of bulk capacitors. We're not used to seeing bulk caps with 3000-hour lifetimes, even in higher-end PSUs. It's much more common to find 2000-hour caps. A number of polymer caps on the secondary side, along with electrolytic caps from reputable brands, are a good indication of this platform's expected reliability over time.

The following video shows the E11-1000’s internals:

Here are some photos showing the PSU’s major parts.

