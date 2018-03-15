be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at this article, which will provide you valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the information given below.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|FSP
|Platform Model
|No info (platform exclusively used by be quiet!)
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBJ2506 (600V, 25A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|3x STMicroelectronics STF28N60M2 (600V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x ROHM SCS308AP (600V, 8A @ 135°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|2x Nichicon (420V, 470uF, 3000h @ 105°C, GN)
|Main Switchers
|2x STMicroelectronics STF33N60M2 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω)
|APFC Controller
|Infineon ICE2PCS02
|Resonant Controller
|Champion CM6901
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25°C, 0.85Ω)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 6x DMN3009SK3 (30V, 60A @ 70°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Rubycon (6-10,000 @ 105°C, ZLH), Rubycon (3-6000 @ 105°C, ZLH), Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: FPCAP, Chemi-Con
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT7579 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
|Fan Model
|BQ SIW3-13525-HF-26 (135mm, 12V, 0.56A, 2600 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x DMN6040SK3 (30V, 13A @ 100°C, 40mΩ)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Power Integrations InnoSwitch-EP INN2603K
Straight Power 11 PSUs use an FSP platform that's currently only available to be quiet!. Besides the high soldering quality and clean design, what catches our eyes most is FSP's choice of bulk capacitors. We're not used to seeing bulk caps with 3000-hour lifetimes, even in higher-end PSUs. It's much more common to find 2000-hour caps. A number of polymer caps on the secondary side, along with electrolytic caps from reputable brands, are a good indication of this platform's expected reliability over time.
The following video shows the E11-1000’s internals:
Here are some photos showing the PSU’s major parts.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content