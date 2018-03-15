be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Seasonic PRIME Platinum 1000W... Amazon Prime £262.25 View

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at this article, which will provide you valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the information given below.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Platform Model No info (platform exclusively used by be quiet!) Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBJ2506 (600V, 25A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 3x STMicroelectronics STF28N60M2 (600V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.15Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x ROHM SCS308AP (600V, 8A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nichicon (420V, 470uF, 3000h @ 105°C, GN) Main Switchers 2x STMicroelectronics STF33N60M2 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω) APFC Controller Infineon ICE2PCS02 Resonant Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25°C, 0.85Ω) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x DMN3009SK3 (30V, 60A @ 70°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Rubycon (6-10,000 @ 105°C, ZLH), Rubycon (3-6000 @ 105°C, ZLH), Rubycon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, YXF) Polymers: FPCAP, Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7579 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model BQ SIW3-13525-HF-26 (135mm, 12V, 0.56A, 2600 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x DMN6040SK3 (30V, 13A @ 100°C, 40mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations InnoSwitch-EP INN2603K

Straight Power 11 PSUs use an FSP platform that's currently only available to be quiet!. Besides the high soldering quality and clean design, what catches our eyes most is FSP's choice of bulk capacitors. We're not used to seeing bulk caps with 3000-hour lifetimes, even in higher-end PSUs. It's much more common to find 2000-hour caps. A number of polymer caps on the secondary side, along with electrolytic caps from reputable brands, are a good indication of this platform's expected reliability over time.

The following video shows the E11-1000’s internals:

Here are some photos showing the PSU’s major parts.

Image 1 of 38 Image 2 of 38 Image 3 of 38 Image 4 of 38 Image 5 of 38 Image 6 of 38 Image 7 of 38 Image 8 of 38 Image 9 of 38 Image 10 of 38 Image 11 of 38 Image 12 of 38 Image 13 of 38 Image 14 of 38 Image 15 of 38 Image 16 of 38 Image 17 of 38 Image 18 of 38 Image 19 of 38 Image 20 of 38 Image 21 of 38 Image 22 of 38 Image 23 of 38 Image 24 of 38 Image 25 of 38 Image 26 of 38 Image 27 of 38 Image 28 of 38 Image 29 of 38 Image 30 of 38 Image 31 of 38 Image 32 of 38 Image 33 of 38 Image 34 of 38 Image 35 of 38 Image 36 of 38 Image 37 of 38 Image 38 of 38



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content