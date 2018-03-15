be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Seasonic PRIME Platinum 1000W... Amazon Prime £262.25 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Corsair RM1000i 1000W

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

A hold-up time in excess of 20ms and an accurate power-good signal higher than 16ms tell us everything is good in these tests.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush current is low with 115V and a bit high with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.499A 1.984A 1.971A 0.986A 99.922 85.911% 725 RPM 19.3 dB(A) 37.58°C 0.977 12.054V 5.036V 3.345V 5.070V 116.309 45.60°C 115.23V 2 14.011A 2.983A 2.966A 1.185A 199.636 89.681% 830 RPM 21.2 dB(A) 38.05°C 0.996 12.044V 5.027V 3.335V 5.063V 222.608 46.54°C 115.09V 3 21.865A 3.486A 3.455A 1.386A 299.152 90.354% 1002 RPM 27.9 dB(A) 38.79°C 0.996 12.036V 5.018V 3.326V 5.051V 331.088 47.57°C 115.05V 4 29.796A 3.992A 3.978A 1.587A 399.552 90.469% 1252 RPM 32.5 dB(A) 39.53°C 0.997 12.027V 5.010V 3.317V 5.042V 441.644 48.91°C 114.90V 5 37.376A 5.000A 4.990A 1.790A 499.690 90.169% 1570 RPM 38.4 dB(A) 40.66°C 0.998 12.018V 5.000V 3.307V 5.030V 554.169 50.42°C 114.85V 6 44.971A 6.011A 6.006A 1.994A 599.811 89.655% 1920 RPM 43.3 dB(A) 41.55°C 0.998 12.008V 4.991V 3.296V 5.017V 669.023 51.78°C 114.70V 7 52.543A 7.027A 7.027A 2.198A 699.556 88.955% 2200 RPM 47.4 dB(A) 42.44°C 0.998 11.999V 4.981V 3.286V 5.005V 786.413 53.61°C 114.55V 8 60.193A 8.048A 8.059A 2.405A 800.073 88.126% 2495 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 43.87°C 0.998 11.989V 4.972V 3.276V 4.991V 907.879 55.61°C 114.49V 9 68.184A 8.565A 8.574A 2.408A 899.356 87.316% 2495 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 44.20°C 0.998 11.980V 4.963V 3.266V 4.984V 1030.001 57.30°C 114.32V 10 76.051A 9.086A 9.119A 3.023A 999.571 86.380% 2495 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 45.48°C 0.998 11.964V 4.953V 3.256V 4.963V 1157.180 59.56°C 114.29V 11 84.477A 9.101A 9.147A 3.027A 1099.632 85.392% 2495 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 45.88°C 0.998 11.955V 4.945V 3.247V 4.957V 1287.751 60.65°C 114.10V CL1 0.731A 18.002A 18.000A 0.000A 158.534 83.111% 1885 RPM 42.6 dB(A) 41.86°C 0.992 12.039V 5.004V 3.314V 5.077V 190.750 52.77°C 115.12V CL2 83.338A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 1011.063 86.573% 2495 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 45.82°C 0.998 11.973V 4.968V 3.269V 5.019V 1167.867 60.45°C 114.25V

This PSU is resilient to heat. It has no problem delivering more than its full power at 46°C. However, be quiet!'s fan profile isn't particularly relaxed once the ambient temperature approaches 40°C. That's probably why the platform gets a 40°C temperature rating for continuous full-power delivery.

According to the E11-1000's 80 PLUS certification, we should see at least 87% efficiency at 20% and 100% load, and 90% under 50% load. The 20% and 50% efficiency goals are achieved. But under full load, efficiency doesn't quite make it to 87%. Of course, an elevated operating temperature is responsible for this, especially under high loads.



