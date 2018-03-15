Trending

be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

be quiet! E11-1000

Corsair RM1000i 1000W

Corsair RM1000x

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

A hold-up time in excess of 20ms and an accurate power-good signal higher than 16ms tell us everything is good in these tests.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Measured inrush current is low with 115V and a bit high with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails. 

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
16.499A1.984A1.971A0.986A99.92285.911%725 RPM19.3 dB(A)37.58°C0.977
12.054V5.036V3.345V5.070V116.30945.60°C115.23V
214.011A2.983A2.966A1.185A199.63689.681%830 RPM21.2 dB(A)38.05°C0.996
12.044V5.027V3.335V5.063V222.60846.54°C115.09V
321.865A3.486A3.455A1.386A299.15290.354%1002 RPM27.9 dB(A)38.79°C0.996
12.036V5.018V3.326V5.051V331.08847.57°C115.05V
429.796A3.992A3.978A1.587A399.55290.469%1252 RPM32.5 dB(A)39.53°C0.997
12.027V5.010V3.317V5.042V441.64448.91°C114.90V
537.376A5.000A4.990A1.790A499.69090.169%1570 RPM38.4 dB(A)40.66°C0.998
12.018V5.000V3.307V5.030V554.16950.42°C114.85V
644.971A6.011A6.006A1.994A599.81189.655%1920 RPM43.3 dB(A)41.55°C0.998
12.008V4.991V3.296V5.017V669.02351.78°C114.70V
752.543A7.027A7.027A2.198A699.55688.955%2200 RPM47.4 dB(A)42.44°C0.998
11.999V4.981V3.286V5.005V786.41353.61°C114.55V
860.193A8.048A8.059A2.405A800.07388.126%2495 RPM49.2 dB(A)43.87°C0.998
11.989V4.972V3.276V4.991V907.87955.61°C114.49V
968.184A8.565A8.574A2.408A899.35687.316%2495 RPM49.2 dB(A)44.20°C0.998
11.980V4.963V3.266V4.984V1030.00157.30°C114.32V
1076.051A9.086A9.119A3.023A999.57186.380%2495 RPM49.2 dB(A)45.48°C0.998
11.964V4.953V3.256V4.963V1157.18059.56°C114.29V
1184.477A9.101A9.147A3.027A1099.63285.392%2495 RPM49.2 dB(A)45.88°C0.998
11.955V4.945V3.247V4.957V1287.75160.65°C114.10V
CL10.731A18.002A18.000A0.000A158.53483.111%1885 RPM42.6 dB(A)41.86°C0.992
12.039V5.004V3.314V5.077V190.75052.77°C115.12V
CL283.338A1.000A1.000A1.000A1011.06386.573%2495 RPM49.2 dB(A)45.82°C0.998
11.973V4.968V3.269V5.019V1167.86760.45°C114.25V

This PSU is resilient to heat. It has no problem delivering more than its full power at 46°C. However, be quiet!'s fan profile isn't particularly relaxed once the ambient temperature approaches 40°C. That's probably why the platform gets a 40°C temperature rating for continuous full-power delivery.

According to the E11-1000's 80 PLUS certification, we should see at least 87% efficiency at 20% and 100% load, and 90% under 50% load. The 20% and 50% efficiency goals are achieved. But under full load, efficiency doesn't quite make it to 87%. Of course, an elevated operating temperature is responsible for this, especially under high loads.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content