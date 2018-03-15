be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Corsair RM1000i 1000W
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Load Regulation testing is detailed here.
Hold-Up Time
Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.
A hold-up time in excess of 20ms and an accurate power-good signal higher than 16ms tell us everything is good in these tests.
Inrush Current
For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.
Measured inrush current is low with 115V and a bit high with 230V.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|6.499A
|1.984A
|1.971A
|0.986A
|99.922
|85.911%
|725 RPM
|19.3 dB(A)
|37.58°C
|0.977
|12.054V
|5.036V
|3.345V
|5.070V
|116.309
|45.60°C
|115.23V
|2
|14.011A
|2.983A
|2.966A
|1.185A
|199.636
|89.681%
|830 RPM
|21.2 dB(A)
|38.05°C
|0.996
|12.044V
|5.027V
|3.335V
|5.063V
|222.608
|46.54°C
|115.09V
|3
|21.865A
|3.486A
|3.455A
|1.386A
|299.152
|90.354%
|1002 RPM
|27.9 dB(A)
|38.79°C
|0.996
|12.036V
|5.018V
|3.326V
|5.051V
|331.088
|47.57°C
|115.05V
|4
|29.796A
|3.992A
|3.978A
|1.587A
|399.552
|90.469%
|1252 RPM
|32.5 dB(A)
|39.53°C
|0.997
|12.027V
|5.010V
|3.317V
|5.042V
|441.644
|48.91°C
|114.90V
|5
|37.376A
|5.000A
|4.990A
|1.790A
|499.690
|90.169%
|1570 RPM
|38.4 dB(A)
|40.66°C
|0.998
|12.018V
|5.000V
|3.307V
|5.030V
|554.169
|50.42°C
|114.85V
|6
|44.971A
|6.011A
|6.006A
|1.994A
|599.811
|89.655%
|1920 RPM
|43.3 dB(A)
|41.55°C
|0.998
|12.008V
|4.991V
|3.296V
|5.017V
|669.023
|51.78°C
|114.70V
|7
|52.543A
|7.027A
|7.027A
|2.198A
|699.556
|88.955%
|2200 RPM
|47.4 dB(A)
|42.44°C
|0.998
|11.999V
|4.981V
|3.286V
|5.005V
|786.413
|53.61°C
|114.55V
|8
|60.193A
|8.048A
|8.059A
|2.405A
|800.073
|88.126%
|2495 RPM
|49.2 dB(A)
|43.87°C
|0.998
|11.989V
|4.972V
|3.276V
|4.991V
|907.879
|55.61°C
|114.49V
|9
|68.184A
|8.565A
|8.574A
|2.408A
|899.356
|87.316%
|2495 RPM
|49.2 dB(A)
|44.20°C
|0.998
|11.980V
|4.963V
|3.266V
|4.984V
|1030.001
|57.30°C
|114.32V
|10
|76.051A
|9.086A
|9.119A
|3.023A
|999.571
|86.380%
|2495 RPM
|49.2 dB(A)
|45.48°C
|0.998
|11.964V
|4.953V
|3.256V
|4.963V
|1157.180
|59.56°C
|114.29V
|11
|84.477A
|9.101A
|9.147A
|3.027A
|1099.632
|85.392%
|2495 RPM
|49.2 dB(A)
|45.88°C
|0.998
|11.955V
|4.945V
|3.247V
|4.957V
|1287.751
|60.65°C
|114.10V
|CL1
|0.731A
|18.002A
|18.000A
|0.000A
|158.534
|83.111%
|1885 RPM
|42.6 dB(A)
|41.86°C
|0.992
|12.039V
|5.004V
|3.314V
|5.077V
|190.750
|52.77°C
|115.12V
|CL2
|83.338A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|1011.063
|86.573%
|2495 RPM
|49.2 dB(A)
|45.82°C
|0.998
|11.973V
|4.968V
|3.269V
|5.019V
|1167.867
|60.45°C
|114.25V
This PSU is resilient to heat. It has no problem delivering more than its full power at 46°C. However, be quiet!'s fan profile isn't particularly relaxed once the ambient temperature approaches 40°C. That's probably why the platform gets a 40°C temperature rating for continuous full-power delivery.
According to the E11-1000's 80 PLUS certification, we should see at least 87% efficiency at 20% and 100% load, and 90% under 50% load. The 20% and 50% efficiency goals are achieved. But under full load, efficiency doesn't quite make it to 87%. Of course, an elevated operating temperature is responsible for this, especially under high loads.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content