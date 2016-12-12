BenQ PD2700Q 27-inch QHD Designer Monitor Review

Grayscale, Gamma & Color

Grayscale Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

In the PD2700Q’s Standard (as shipped) picture mode, the grayscale chart shows a tiny lean toward blue, but error levels are still below the visible threshold. As you can see, sRGB measures nearly identically, and you’ll see the same results in the Rec.709 mode. Other presets will vary the tint a bit to suit their intended task, but we think it’s best to stick with a mode that tracks a 6500K color temp regardless of your application.

To unlock the RGB sliders, we selected the User mode and the User Define color temp. The sliders adjust a single point which, in this case, is an 80% signal level. A couple of small tweaks and we recorded near perfect results with a slight rise in green towards the top. Errors are still invisible however. This is excellent performance.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Since grayscale tracking is super tight with or without calibration, we’ve added the PD2700Q to the list of displays that don’t require adjustment. You’ll realize a few small gains, but they’re more visible to our instruments than they will be to your eyeballs. A last place finish in the calibrated comparison may seem like a flaw, but considering all the screens are below 1dE average, we’re looking at an extremely competent group of displays here.

Gamma Response

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Gamma tracks pretty straight, but there are two issues to note here. First is the obvious dip at 90% brightness. It’s a minor flaw but it does prevent the PD2700Q from entering the realm of perfection. Second, the tracking runs just a bit light. Again it’s a small issue, and few users are likely to see a difference when looking at any of these monitors side by side. If you prefer a darker or lighter gamma, the OSD provides presets from 1.6 to 2.6 in .2 increments.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

None of the monitors have significant gamma tracking issues. They all follow a pretty straight path from dark to light and the PD2700Q falls squarely in the middle of our test results. No complaints there. Since the average value is a slightly light 2.11, that puts the BenQ 4% off the 2.2 standard. To get closer to perfection, you’ll have to spend a bit more money on one of the top three displays.

Color Gamut & Luminance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

All of the above color charts are about as good as it gets, even in the professional display realm. The before and after calibration results only differ by minute amounts in saturation tracking, color luminance, and overall error levels. Even the out-of-box chart is better than many screens’ post-calibration measurement. What this means is you’ll see a natural and accurate image right out of the box. Calibration will give you that last 1% (mainly, an improvement in magenta’s hue) but even without adjustment, the PD2700Q almost qualifies as a professional display.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Our grayscale adjustments have brought the average color error from 1.88 to 1.67dE. It’s an even smaller gain than we saw in the grayscale test. If you have the means, calibration is certainly worth doing, but buying this monitor won’t inspire the need for anyone to run out and buy expensive tools.

For those concerned with gamut volume, the PD2700Q tracks sRGB pretty well but offers a little bonus red which pushes that volume out to almost 105%. We would suggest creating a custom color profile if you plan to use this monitor for color critical work. Otherwise, reds might just look a bit too vivid.