Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Genesis Black Installation
Double-ended studs (left-rear in photo below) secure the support plate’s nuts (photo forward) to the motherboard, while additional nuts secure mounting brackets (top-right) to the studs.
Secured with ordinary screws, a cross bracket presses the Genesis cooler’s base against the CPU’s integrated heat spreader.
Your choice of fans are then clipped onto the heat sink’s twin radiators. This design allows one of the fans to cool the CPU, DRAM, and motherboard components simultaneously.
Worried about DIMM clearance? We’re not. Tall modules work fine. Rather, the parallel radiator’s primary drawback appears to be that it blocks DIMM access, complicating memory upgrades and diagnostics.
