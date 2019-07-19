Memory Overclocking on X399 Colfax: What RAM Speed Do You Need?

Gaming

1280x720 Gaming Benchmarks

Memory configurations above DDR4-2933 C14 deliver performance gains of over 20% in Shadow of the Tomb Raider and F1 2018. In comparison to the first two titles, improvements in Strange Brigade are a bit lower with gains that top out at 14.1% on both the DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs.

DDR4-2800 C14 and above offer pump out 20% more average frames per second in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. To achieve the same 20% improvement in Far Cry 5, you need to use DDR4-3000 C14 or faster.

1920x1080 Gaming Benchmarks

At 1920x1080, Shadow of the Tomb Raider continues to see performance gains in the 20% range from memory speeds above DDR4-2933 C14. On the contrary, F1 2018 maxes out at 18.49% with DDR4-3200 C14. Benefits for Strange Brigade diminishes greatly as the improvements are now less than 3% and 2% on the DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs, respectively.

With the increased resolution, you now need to hit DDR4-3000 C14 to see the same 20 percent gains in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. Regarding Far Cry 5, DDR4-3200 C14 delivers 17.78% more average frames per second.

2560x1440 Gaming Benchmarks

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and F1 2018 still benefit from running high-speed memory even at the 2560x1440 resolution. DDR4-3200 C14 increases average frames per second by as much as 14.29% in the former, and around 8.63% in the latter. Memory speeds make no difference in Strange Brigade.

DDR4-3200 C14 still performs best in both Ubisoft titles. The configuration offers improvements of 7.94% and 15.56% higher average frames per second in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Far Cry 5, respectively.

3840x2160 Gaming Benchmarks

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Strange Brigade show no variations in performance with memory at different speeds. Meanwhile, F1 2018 and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey exhibit gains less than 3% and 7%, respectively, while the differences in Far Cry 5 are less than 3%.

