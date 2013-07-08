Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenCL: ratGPU Renderer Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.50 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

ratGPU: Built-In Benchmark

The ratGPU results are interesting in several different ways. To begin, Nvidia's older GeForce GTX 580 wins. In fact, the top two spots are taken by previous-gen architectures. ratGPU utilizes hardware differently than other applications (like LuxRender), which is bad news for AMD's GCN design. Of course, we could have generated more difference between the faster cards by using a scene with higher complexity, though this would have simultaneously punished the slower cards severely.