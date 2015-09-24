Biostar Hi-Fi B85S3+ Motherboard Review

How We Test

Test System Components

As before, this motherboard was set up on an open-bed test case. All components were the same as those used in recent write-ups.

Drivers & Settings

Graphics Nvidia 347.25

Stock and 4.2GHz overclock settings will be used to generate comparative data. I found only one anomaly, which was repeatable, otherwise the numbers were unremarkable. As usual, I used a Kill-A-Watt meter to read power usage at the wall. With the system off, the UPS on its own draws about 6 watts. I realize I may not have been perfectly clear what this means; for all boards, subtract 6W to get actual consumption of the test systems (although if you plan to use a UPS yourself, the added 6W may tell you what to expect).

Benchmark Suite

PCMark 8 Version: 2.3.293, Work, Home, and Creative Benchmarks SiSoftware Sandra Version: 2015.01.21.15, Memory Bandwidth Crystal DiskMark 3.03 Sequential Read Unigine Heaven 4.0 Version 4.0, Built-in Benchmark DirectX 9, Low Detail, 1280x720, 2xAA, No TessellationDirectX 11, High Quality, 1280x70, 0xAA

Also as before, I ran only the sequential test in CrystalDiskMark, because I was interested in testing the chipset SATA and USB3.0 throughputs, not the attached drives. Similarly, I only looked for bandwidth differences in the RAM.

Comparison Motherboards

For comparison purposes, the results obtained will be examined against those from the original three-board mini-ITX review I wrote, and that you may read here.