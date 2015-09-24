Biostar Hi-Fi B85S3+ Motherboard Review

How We Test
Test System Components
As before, this motherboard was set up on an open-bed test case. All components were the same as those used in recent write-ups.
Drivers & Settings
|Graphics
|Nvidia 347.25
Stock and 4.2GHz overclock settings will be used to generate comparative data. I found only one anomaly, which was repeatable, otherwise the numbers were unremarkable. As usual, I used a Kill-A-Watt meter to read power usage at the wall. With the system off, the UPS on its own draws about 6 watts. I realize I may not have been perfectly clear what this means; for all boards, subtract 6W to get actual consumption of the test systems (although if you plan to use a UPS yourself, the added 6W may tell you what to expect).
Benchmark Suite
|PCMark 8
|Version: 2.3.293, Work, Home, and Creative Benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version: 2015.01.21.15, Memory Bandwidth
|Crystal DiskMark 3.03
|Sequential Read
|Unigine Heaven 4.0
|Version 4.0, Built-in Benchmark DirectX 9, Low Detail, 1280x720, 2xAA, No TessellationDirectX 11, High Quality, 1280x70, 0xAA
Also as before, I ran only the sequential test in CrystalDiskMark, because I was interested in testing the chipset SATA and USB3.0 throughputs, not the attached drives. Similarly, I only looked for bandwidth differences in the RAM.
Comparison Motherboards
For comparison purposes, the results obtained will be examined against those from the original three-board mini-ITX review I wrote, and that you may read here.
Better late than never, I suppose!
The lack of a TOSLINK doesn't bother me. The board does have the header if you want to buy the break out adapter. But if you don't have Dolby Digital Live or DTS-Connect, you can only get 5.1 audio over the S/PDIF from pre-encoded sources, like a movie DVD. Game sounds and every other generated audio is reduced to 2.0, which you can get from the 3.5mm jack. So unless you're using your computer to watch a lot of movies, and you're using fiber optic cables for audio instead of HDMI, there's not a lot of need for it.
I wanted a definite statement. There are boards in distant parts of the world that lack this feature.
Firstly, apologies for not making my intention clearer. I knew exactly what I meant but, as a teacher, I should have been less hasty.
I advise a lot of people around the world on system builds as so many of us do. What often comes up for budget systems is the PCPartpicker note. – Some Intel B85 chipset motherboards may need a BIOS update prior to using Haswell Refresh CPUs.
Many of these posters are spending all the money they have on their first build and are full of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Often, nothing I can say will persuade them that they do not need a Z97 board like their mate told them to get.
My statement was intended to prompt the reviewer to add wording to the review similar to what SuperVeloce suggested. Say This motherboard supports haswell refresh cpus.
We regulars use this site a lot and 'know' all this stuff, but it is also important to remember the first-timers.