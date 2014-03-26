System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

Intel’s Core i3 offers respectable per-clock performance, which really helps is excel in lightly-threaded tests, primarily because quad-core processors go under-utilized. But the dual-core chip in this quarter's setup is unable to compete with the older $650 machine's three Piledriver modules in our more taxing Premiere Pro and Photoshop benchmarks.

Really though, the star here is the $800 system's Core i5, which, in comparison, appears to do all things well thanks to a balance between four cores and Turbo Boost technology.