System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Results: Synthetics

While we remain confident that Intel's Haswell-based Core i3 processor delivers a satisfying gaming experience, we also have to accept that a Hyper-Threaded dual-core CPU fixed at 3.4 GHz is a clear step down from the quad-core Core i5 in parallelized workloads. At the same time, the Core i3 struggles to keep up with less expensive processors from AMD. So, you’ll have pardon the redundancy, but I'm doubling up on a number of benchmarks, testing with the latest versions wherever possible, but also including data in common with our six-month-old $650 effort. I thought the extra time would be worthwhile, since the FX-6300 and GeForce GTX 760 both continue to earn recommendations in their respective price brackets.

3DMark

By overclocking this quarter’s GeForce GTX 770, I was almost able to match the $800 build’s graphics scores, since the potent factory-overclocked Radeon R9 280X had virtually no headroom left to improve its GPU frequency.

On the flip side, today's build suffers from lower Physics and Combined scores, suggesting that, in threaded workloads, it's going to struggle with the $650 Vishera-based configuration.

SiSoftware Sandra

Averaging ALU and iSSE3 Arithmetic measurements in SiSoftware Sandra 2013 puts Intel's Core i3 just below AMD’s FX-6300.

But both Intel Core-based machines benefit from AES-NI support and higher memory bandwidth, yielding greater throughput in the Cryptography module.