World Backup Day is this weekend — here are the best hard drive and SSD deals we can find

No national holiday, but what about a deal on some storage instead? Sunday, March 31st, 2024 is World Backup Day and a reminder to regularly back up all your important data and documents, a byproduct of this day is storage manufacturers offering consumers the chance to pick up some storage deals with money off some of the most popular SSD, HHD, USB, microSD, and other storage solutions. Over the last six months, we've seen the prices of SSDs steadily rise as the memory shortages continue. NAND flash prices have jumped 50% and that extra cost has been passed on to the consumer.

At one point we saw some of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs going for incredibly low prices in Prime Day and Black Friday sales, such as the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro selling for just $249, or even the 1TB variant costing only $59. Instead of the usual pattern of tech falling in price the older it gets, SSDs especially, are bucking the trend and either holding stable or going up in price. You can now expect to pay $313 currently for the 4TB 990 Pro and $117 for the 1TB 990 Pro.

We've collated some of the better storage deals on SSDs and HDDs and grouped them up for you, but prepare for disappointment as the low prices are few and far between. For an easy comparison of current and lowest-ever prices, you can check these deals against our SSD Price Index which is updated weekly with the current and lowest-ever pricing history.

Silicon Power UD90 (4TB) SSD:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BYN8NHXS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> now $191 at Amazon (was $239)



This SSD is suitable for casual and gaming use with impressively high speeds capping out at 5000/4500MB/s. It uses an NVMe Gen 4 interface and has a 4TB storage capacity. This is one of the cheapest Gen4 4TB SSDs on the market.

MSI Spatium M570: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BYRRD36V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $219 at Amazon (was $239)



A modern Gen 5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD with 2TB of storage and included heatsink. The Spatium M570 isn't the fastest drive around, but still has respectable read/write speeds of 5000/4400MB/s and a TBW of 3300.

SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 (2TB) SSD: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fsk-hynix-2tb%2Fp%2F0D9-003U-00ME7" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $138 at Newegg (was $179)



One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK Hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 2TB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-2tb-storage-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-internal-nvme-ssd-black%2F6477864.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $249 at Best Buy (was $399)



Designed specifically to work with the Xbox Series X|S consoles by replicating the Xbox Velocity Architecture, this 2TB expansion card can increase the storage capacity of your gaming console by holding more games and video clips. Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox doesn't use standard M.2 SSD drives and needs these Xbox proprietary storage expansion cards to increase capacity.

Seagate Portable 5TB External HDD: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fseagate-model-stkm5000400-5tb%2Fp%2FN82E16822184952" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $119 at Newegg (was $136) A large 5 TB of storage in a small form factor for easy transportation, ideal for backing up files on a laptop or PC, or bringing extra data with you without clogging up the drive on your computer. Uses USB 3.0 for speedy file transfers.

16TB WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08KTRKB6S%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_BLANK">now $249 at Amazon (was $309)



This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. This is a 'Shuckable' drive, meaning it can be popped out of the enclosure and used in a PC, but that does void the warranty.

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB USB Stick: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2F2CR-008N-00001" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $84 at Newegg (was $109)



A 1TB USB stick that can use the USB 3.2 (Gen2) connection to get up to 1000MB/s transfer speeds. Easy to transport, you should always have access to backup storage for your most important data and documents.

TeamGroup 1TB Pro+ microSDHC card: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fteam-1tb-microsdxc%2Fp%2FN82E16820985051" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $63 at Newegg (was $69) A sturdy microSDHC card from TeamGroup that packs 1TB of storage with an advertised transfer speed of up to 160MB/s. Great for your camera, but also useful for storing and backing up your data for your Pi, Nintendo Switch, and handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.