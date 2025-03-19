Crucial's superfast 2TB T705 Gen 5 SSD is back down to its lowest-ever price — Grab one of these drives for the ultimate gaming PC build

You certainly don't have to have the fastest SSD to make a competent and speedy gaming PC, but if you want to go for the absolute fastest gaming rig and make it slightly future-proof, then grabbing the best tech available is the only option. This does come with the caveat that you'll be paying a premium for the privilege and usually it is not the best bang-for-buck. That doesn't mean you still can't shave a few dollars off of those components by grabbing them while they are discounted or in a sale, and that's what we have for you today.

Crucial's T705 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is one of the fastest currently available drives you can get your hands on, with the 2TB version being the fastest of the bunch. You can find today's deal at Amazon, where the 2TB Crucial T705 is on sale at its lowest-ever price of $239. If speed really matters to you, and you want to shave nano-seconds off your load times, then this SSD certainly qualifies.

Using the Phison E26 controller and 232-Layer Micron TLC, the T705 has extremely fast sequential read and write speeds of 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s, respectively, with random read/writes of up to 1,550K/1,800K IOPS. For more information on the capabilities of Crucial's T705 SSD, see our review, where we gave it an Editor's Choice award for its speed and outstanding performance.

Crucial T705 2TB Gen 5.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: now $239 at Amazon (was $395)

If you want one of the fastest SSD drives available in your PC build, then Crucial's T705 should be at the top of your list. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 14,500/12,700MB/s, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever.

The T705 comes in the M.2 form factor and installs easily in your motherboard's M.2 slot. Gen 5 SSDs do run hot due to an increase in power draw, but thankfully the T705 comes with a copper-clad label to help make better contact with heatsinks for effective heat transfer from the drive to improve performance and reduce the chances of thermal throttling occurring. This particular model does not come with an included heatsink.

