Call Of Duty: Black Ops II Graphics Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware
As always, we strive to represent game performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We're including cards ranging from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 to multi-card Radeon HD 7950 CrossFire and GeForce GTX 660 Ti setups.
We tried to include triple-monitor 5760x1080 results, but the game doesn't support Surround or Eyefinity. As such, the highest resolution we can test is 2560x1600 on a single monitor.
Testing Notes
We configured all overclocked cards to operate at reference frequencies to best represent a majority of products on the market. And as mentioned, we chose the demanding jungle area of the Celerium level for our benchmarks, reflecting worst-case performance. Frame rates are much higher in other parts of the game.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz @ 4.25 GHz , Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled.
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|GeForce 210 1 GB DDR3GeForce GT 630 512 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 Ti 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 670 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 6670 512 MB DDR3Radeon HD 7750 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7870 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7950 Boost 3 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470-series 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|Catalyst 12.11 beta 7, Nvidia 310.54 beta
|Benchmarks
|Call of Duty:Black Ops II
|"Celerium" Mission, after landing wingsuit base jump, Two-minute Fraps run
I saw the trailer for this game, and it looks like a DX9 game with decent textures. So, ill pass, just as i did since MW1.
Going from mid to high level it would be in the best interest of the readers to submit the same ammount of antialiasing. It is very hard to know the impact of the graphics themselves when it comes to image quality, if you add both AA and higher textures.
I am quite sure the game will be layable with full HD and no AA, then adding Sweet FX AA far better than with MSAA.
Doesn't make sense otherwise.
