Call Of Duty: Black Ops II Graphics Performance, Benchmarked

Low-Detail Benchmark Results
Despite its old engine, this game is demanding enough that low-end graphics hardware isn't playable at 1280x720. Configured for our lowest-detail preset at 1280x1024, the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 DDR3 are simply too slow.
See how the frame rates bounce up and down toward the end of the benchmark? That's a result of a difficult-to-render depth-of-field (DoF) effect as you zoom down your gun sights, run out of ammo, and zoom back out to reload. As you can see, DoF can slow the frame rate down considerably, even at this entry-level setting. We're expecting the impact to increase at higher detail settings.
The GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 (also known as the GeForce GT 440 GDDR5) and Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 are still viable at 1280x1024, but let's see what happens when the resolution increases to 1920x1080.
As we suspected would happen, the higher resolution is too much for AMD's Radeon 6670 DDR3 and Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5. However, the GeForce GTX 650 and Radeon HD 7750 generate smooth-enough frame rates.
I saw the trailer for this game, and it looks like a DX9 game with decent textures. So, ill pass, just as i did since MW1.
Going from mid to high level it would be in the best interest of the readers to submit the same ammount of antialiasing. It is very hard to know the impact of the graphics themselves when it comes to image quality, if you add both AA and higher textures.
I am quite sure the game will be layable with full HD and no AA, then adding Sweet FX AA far better than with MSAA.
Doesn't make sense otherwise.
http://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2012/11/15/black-ops-2-pc-review/