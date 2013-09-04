Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: Tomb Raider
Our results in Tomb Raider are vastly different compared to the tests we performed using Catalyst 13.3 back in March with a pair of Radeon HD 7870 cards in CrossFire. When it comes to average frame rate, there's very little difference between Catalyst 13.8 and 13.6. Perhaps not surprisingly, the GeForce GTX 690 trails AMD's Radeon HD 7990 in this AMD Gaming Evolved title.
We chart out frame rate over time to get a more detailed look at the benchmark run as it happens.
Again, frame time variance is the most important chart on the page when it comes to evaluating frame pacing's effect. And, as in Crysis 3, Catalyst 13.8 has a huge impact on the benchmark result, allowing AMD's Radeon HD 7990 to approach Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690 (though not quite overtake it).
We look to video for confirmation:
Despite its lower frame rate, the GeForce GTX 690 gives us our smoothest result. Unfortunately, Nvidia has a problem with Lara's hair, which has to be a bug.
The difference between the two AMD data points isn't quite as clear. Both Catalyst 13.6 and 13.8 appear slightly more choppy, though 13.8 does seem to be more consistent. Watching the video through multiple times turns up a handful of stutter events on 13.6 that don't manifest with frame pacing enabled.
Its good to see that work is being done to make it more competitive but I fear that its almost pointless since Hawaii XT is on its way and will be a better option in CFX.
Also Laras hair on the GTX690 was funny. Just fluttering around like crazy. I guess TressFX does make a difference after all.
This might make 2 AMD cards a way better value than Nvidia!!
These strong arm tactics to eliminate the competition aren't beneficial to anyone, Nvidia's less than pleasant business practices is why I try to support AMD whenever possible.
The situation with Metro last light seems peculiar to me, we've seen things like this before with Nvidia sponsored titles & I thought the industry was passed this sort of thing.
Nvidia can compete, it has proven so time and time again, which makes this all the more reprehensible.
I would like to see an Nvidia that competes on the basis of performance & features not strong-arming developers.
Back to the 7990, so overall it's faster than the 690 and significantly less expensive, at $700 the 7990 puts very serious pressure on the 780 so I'd like to see the 780 added into the benchmarking mix as well.
Nvidia needs to bring out a 790 asap, the 690 is not competitive anymore.