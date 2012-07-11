Build It: Picking Parts For Your Kid's Entry-Level Gaming PC

The Case And Other Components
Choosing a Cheap (but Great) Case
Our case budget is between $45 and $50. We're looking for something with a front vent and, because kids like looking at hardware, a side window.
Because our budget is downright conservative, we went through a long list of options before settling on a good fit. We’re using Cooler Master's Elite 430 Black as a good compromise between price and performance. It doesn’t sting us with any ugly surprises, such as cheap, thin materials or sharp edges. This is about as good as you get for what we're spending. Fortunately, it's ample for our little project.
We added a quiet fan to the back of the case for exhaust. This cost us a little less than $10, but it was worth the price considering how much noise cheaper fans tend to make.
At this point, we need just two components in order to finish up the PC: a hard disk and optical drive. The disk's target capacity depends on how much space you need for applications and user data, plus the cash you're willing to spend on it.
|Component
|Price
|Case
|$50
|12 cm Fan
|$10
|500 GB Hard Drive
|$70
|DVD Burner
|$17
|Total
|$147
Bottom Line and Overall Budget
We’re able to keep our budget in the $350 range by picking components carefully. Here’s an overview of the basic build's cost before we start benchmarking it. Remember to add $100 if you need a Windows 7 Home Premium system builder license!
|Intel Pentium G620
|Intel Celeron G530
|AMD A8-3850
|AMD A6-3650
|CPU/APU + Motherboard
|$129
|$115
|$164
|$149
|CPU Cooler
|$18
|$18
|$18
|$18
|4 GB RAM
|$22
|$22
|$34
|$34
|Case
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|Case Fan
|$10
|$10
|$10
|$10
|Hard Disk + Optical Drive
|$87
|$87
|$87
|$87
|Power Supply
|$40
|$40
|$40
|$40
|Total
|$356
|$342
|$403
|$388
Although I say just give them an Apple IIe so they can learn on what we learned on in school.
Today, age 7: AMD X4 CPU, 4GB RAM, ATI 4670 card I built from various parts. I use it for background work since its so powerful. He does his educational and game software on it.
When I was age 7, the Apple II was just released and most people didn't know what one was. It wasn't until 1980 that we started seeing these $1200~3000 computers... usually in the school library with 1 or 2 units. My 1985 PC: 1-2Mhz 128k RAM, 360k floppy drive system with a monitor was $900+. I still have it and it works. I forgot how to use it.
Suggestions when building a PC for 3~8 year olds: buy a logitech notebook mouse ($15~20) as these are smaller but perfect for little hands. Use a cheap keyboard as kids tend to be messy and destroy them. if they are real young (1~3yrs old) try to get your hands on a CRT. Harder to knock over, costs $0~5 if you can find one.
Also, a $200~250 netbook makes a good "notebook" for young kids (4~9 years old). Or give your kid your old notebook. My kid was given a 17" notebook a friend gave away when he upgraded.
You're feeding the troll, genius. :heink:
BTW - there is an option to dedicate some of the memory to the integrated graphics. I installed inexpensive 8GB memory and dedicated 2GB to the graphics. What I don't know is if it makes a real difference. Would that help gamers?