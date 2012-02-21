Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

JavaScript Performance Benchmarks

We removed the Google mod of Kraken and the original Apple SunSpider from our test suite. A recent bug fix to the original Mozilla Kraken essentially makes it the same as the Google mod, and there appears to be no movement on updating the orignal SunSpider.

Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0

Peacekeeper puts Chrome out in front of the pack in both operating environments, with the Linux version earning top honors. Chrome is followed by Opera and then Firefox on both platforms. Safari and IE9 place fourth and fifth, respectively.

Mozilla Kraken v1.1

Chrome again takes the lead, its Linux version achieving the best overall score. Firefox finishes a close second with nearly identical scores on both operating systems. Opera takes a distant third place finish on both platforms. And like Firefox, it exhibits nearly identical scores. Safari and IE9 once again bring up the rear.

Google SunSpider v0.9

In Windows 7, the lead again goes to Chrome, with Firefox taking a close second place. IE9 places a distant third, followed by Opera in fourth and Safari in fifth.

For the third time in a row, a Linux-based browser beats all of the Windows builds in a JavaScript benchmark. But this time, Firefox takes top honors. Chrome for Linux comes in second place, followed closely by Opera.

Chrome is the clear overall JavaScript winner on both Windows 7 and Ubuntu 11.10.