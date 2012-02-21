Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

JavaScript Performance Benchmarks
We removed the Google mod of Kraken and the original Apple SunSpider from our test suite. A recent bug fix to the original Mozilla Kraken essentially makes it the same as the Google mod, and there appears to be no movement on updating the orignal SunSpider.
Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0
Peacekeeper puts Chrome out in front of the pack in both operating environments, with the Linux version earning top honors. Chrome is followed by Opera and then Firefox on both platforms. Safari and IE9 place fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mozilla Kraken v1.1
Chrome again takes the lead, its Linux version achieving the best overall score. Firefox finishes a close second with nearly identical scores on both operating systems. Opera takes a distant third place finish on both platforms. And like Firefox, it exhibits nearly identical scores. Safari and IE9 once again bring up the rear.
Google SunSpider v0.9
In Windows 7, the lead again goes to Chrome, with Firefox taking a close second place. IE9 places a distant third, followed by Opera in fourth and Safari in fifth.
For the third time in a row, a Linux-based browser beats all of the Windows builds in a JavaScript benchmark. But this time, Firefox takes top honors. Chrome for Linux comes in second place, followed closely by Opera.
Chrome is the clear overall JavaScript winner on both Windows 7 and Ubuntu 11.10.
Also, AMD driver support in linux is poor compared to Nvidia.
For future Linux articles, can you use a Dx11 based Nvidia GPU?
It does well in HTML5 benches but 99% of the websites use primarily CSS and JS and HTML3, in which Firefox does poorly.
Even without hardware acceleration, it keeps up with the competition,
When that beast launches, it will kill FF/IE and most probably chrome too.
Moreover, the only driver enabled for hardware acceleration on Linux is the Nvidia driver: according to Mozilla (and verified by yours truly on AMD and Intel hardware), most display drivers in Linux suck when it comes to 2D rendering - ouch. Note that Mozilla and Google could add shims to circumvent those bugs, but they don't -not worth the effort, especially when driver makers could fix their bugs rather easily, leaving the browsers broken yet again.
I find Opera 12 really nice too. It can run with Opera 11.61. Opera 12 has a silver icon & 11.61 has its classic red. I like Firefox & Epiphany too.
Its a shame Safari and IE are not truly cross-platform.
i think that the HTML5 scores should be weighed by a factor of the percent of top40 sites that use HTML5.
This way actual importance of HTML5 can be judged in real world.
On Windows I feel that IE9 works really well for me, although Chrome is the speed demon! FF 4+ lost their appeal for me.
Internet Explorer has 64bits builds on Win7, and Firefox has "almost" a 64bits browser on Windows too: Waterfox, which is a semi-official Firefox for 64bits Windows. Waterfox in particular claims huge improvements over base 32bits install, I would like to see how that translates into real-world.
Not sure about availability of 64bits editions of other browsers on Windows.
Here are my wishes:
-clearly mention if the 32bits or 64bits version of the browser is used
-where applicable and relevant, test with both 32bits and 64bits variants. I would like to see IE and FF split into 32 and 64 variants on Win for example.
I personally migrated from FF to WF on my machines 3 weeks ago and find it noticeably faster in everyday use. WF is now my main browser.