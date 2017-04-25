Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is pretty long, and the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is very low. That large NTC thermistor does an excellent job.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU supports Intel's C6/C7 power states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.174A 1.954A 1.972A 0.981A 119.773 91.028% 0 RPM 45.19°C 0.701 12.017V 5.104V 3.343V 5.078V 131.578 41.14°C 115.11V 2 17.383A 2.929A 2.963A 1.180A 239.611 92.922% 0 RPM 46.02°C 0.977 12.011V 5.104V 3.336V 5.076V 257.863 41.85°C 115.09V 3 26.973A 3.427A 3.479A 1.379A 359.871 93.693% 0 RPM 46.52°C 0.980 12.005V 5.103V 3.329V 5.070V 384.095 42.46°C 115.08V 4 36.546A 3.917A 3.971A 1.575A 479.634 93.635% 0 RPM 47.50°C 0.984 11.998V 5.102V 3.322V 5.066V 512.238 43.52°C 115.07V 5 45.794A 4.902A 4.975A 1.776A 599.608 93.142% 640 RPM 42.33°C 0.988 11.991V 5.102V 3.314V 5.065V 643.757 45.13°C 115.06V 6 55.047A 5.879A 5.983A 1.974A 719.505 92.648% 850 RPM 42.79°C 0.991 11.985V 5.101V 3.307V 5.062V 776.603 45.20°C 115.06V 7 64.308A 6.864A 7.001A 2.169A 839.352 92.057% 975 RPM 43.52°C 0.993 11.978V 5.100V 3.298V 5.060V 911.777 45.75°C 115.08V 8 73.579A 7.849A 8.020A 2.370A 959.301 91.243% 1140 RPM 44.38°C 0.994 11.972V 5.100V 3.291V 5.059V 1051.365 46.39°C 115.06V 9 83.296A 8.335A 8.553A 2.369A 1079.306 90.355% 1320 RPM 45.62°C 0.996 11.966V 5.099V 3.285V 5.061V 1194.516 47.60°C 115.06V 10 92.564A 8.826A 9.063A 3.481A 1199.151 89.243% 1500 RPM 46.99°C 0.996 11.959V 5.099V 3.277V 5.020V 1343.695 48.70°C 115.07V 11 102.655A 8.826A 9.078A 3.484A 1319.120 88.076% 1500 RPM 47.32°C 0.997 11.952V 5.099V 3.271V 5.020V 1497.699 49.53°C 115.07V CL1 0.099A 16.026A 16.006A 0.003A 135.999 83.196% 1015 RPM 45.78°C 0.693 12.021V 5.096V 3.319V 5.200V 163.469 47.80°C 115.13V CL2 99.928A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1208.249 89.251% 1500 RPM 45.79°C 0.996 11.956V 5.104V 3.295V 5.074V 1353.760 47.75°C 115.07V

Load regulation is quite good at +12V, next to perfect at +5V, and satisfactory at 5VSB. The 3.3V rail performs the worst, although it's still close to 2%. Then again, we aren't talking about your average power supply. This is an incredibly expensive one, so we're not going to be satisfied with anything short of exceptional.

The MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's efficiency is very high; it has no problem delivering full power under high ambient temperatures. Moreover, the fan spins fairly slowly, keeping noise output low as well.



