Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here

Using the previous page's results, we plotted a chart showing the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Again, this is a very efficient PSU. Even under light loads, it exceeds the 80% mark.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.213A 0.482A 0.476A 0.196A 19.640 70.782% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.674 12.024V 5.106V 3.350V 5.099V 27.747 115.11V 2 2.456A 0.970A 0.985A 0.390A 39.762 81.724% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.684 12.022V 5.105V 3.348V 5.095V 48.654 115.11V 3 3.696A 1.460A 1.491A 5.090A 59.850 85.995% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.713 12.021V 5.105V 3.346V 5.090V 69.597 115.11V 4 4.927A 1.954A 1.971A 0.786A 79.784 88.459% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.691 12.019V 5.105V 3.345V 5.086V 90.193 115.12V

Under light loads, high-capacity PSUs usually don't achieve high efficiency. That's not the case here, though.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.516 67.628% 0.050 5.089V 0.763 115.11V 2 0.252A 1.279 73.845% 0.110 5.082V 1.732 115.11V 3 1.002A 5.068 75.462% 0.323 5.057V 6.716 115.12V 4 3.501A 17.440 70.593% 0.504 4.981V 24.705 115.10V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail is one of this product's weak links, according to the poor efficiency levels we observe.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.022V 5.105V 3.352V 5.104V 7.426 0.409 115.1V Standby 0.053 0.004 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Vampire power is kept incredibly low.

Fan RPM And Delta Temperature

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

Unfortunately, it was impossible to take our usual noise measurements because the PSU's fan proved incompatible with our speed control equipment. Apparently, its circuit is different from the MasterWatt 1200's, which didn't give us any trouble.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: Power Supplies 101



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content