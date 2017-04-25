Trending

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

By

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using the previous page's results, we plotted a chart showing the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Again, this is a very efficient PSU. Even under light loads, it exceeds the 80% mark.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoisePF/AC Volts
11.213A0.482A0.476A0.196A19.64070.782%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.674
12.024V5.106V3.350V5.099V27.747115.11V
22.456A0.970A0.985A0.390A39.76281.724%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.684
12.022V5.105V3.348V5.095V48.654115.11V
33.696A1.460A1.491A5.090A59.85085.995%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.713
12.021V5.105V3.346V5.090V69.597115.11V
44.927A1.954A1.971A0.786A79.78488.459%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.691
12.019V5.105V3.345V5.086V90.193115.12V

Under light loads, high-capacity PSUs usually don't achieve high efficiency. That's not the case here, though.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle. 

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.101A0.51667.628%0.050
5.089V0.763115.11V
20.252A1.27973.845%0.110
5.082V1.732115.11V
31.002A5.06875.462%0.323
5.057V6.716115.12V
43.501A17.44070.593%0.504
4.981V24.705115.10V
The 5VSB rail is one of this product's weak links, according to the poor efficiency levels we observe.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.022V5.105V3.352V5.104V7.4260.409
115.1V
Standby0.0530.004
115.1V
Vampire power is kept incredibly low.

Fan RPM And Delta Temperature

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

Unfortunately, it was impossible to take our usual noise measurements because the PSU's fan proved incompatible with our speed control equipment. Apparently, its circuit is different from the MasterWatt 1200's, which didn't give us any trouble.


29 Comments
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 April 2017 14:06
    Can you say not worth it ? Not even close.
    Reply
  • SoFlaWill 25 April 2017 14:07
    Quit reading at the price tag. Can I have some of what you're on?
    Reply
  • dstarr3 25 April 2017 14:46
    A THOUSAND DOLLARS?! What on Earth would a desktop PSU have to do to be worth $1,000? Clearly nothing that this PSU in particular is doing.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 25 April 2017 14:53
    Like, seriously, you could build an entire gaming PC with a different 10-year-warranty PSU for the cost of this one PSU. Simply MUST be targeting the more-money-than-sense crowd here.
    Reply
  • jcwbnimble 25 April 2017 15:20
    What was CM thinking with this product? Are there really people out there that would drop $1K on a power supply that was inferior to units that cost half as much? This sounds like a product that CM agreed to just to get Murata in bed with them for future projects.

    Murata to CM "Sure we'll start making products for you, just agree to buy our first effort regardless of price point, quality, and technological compromises".

    I'm now waiting for the CM case made by Gucci that uses external laptop power supplies, has room for only one 7mm SSD, and can't even accommodate a 7" GPU. I'd pay $1k for it as long as everyone knows it's made by Gucci.
    Reply
  • jcwbnimble 25 April 2017 15:27
    Oh, and I forgot to mention that it comes with ribbon cables. How did CM "spare no expense" when it includes basic black ribbon cables? Come on guys, you should have blasted this PSU the second you opened the box and saw ribbon cables on a $1000 power supply.

    AND this thing is huge. Seriously CM?!!! The PSU on my original IBM PC/AT wasn't this large, and that had capacitors the size of D batteries in it.

    Total fail by Murata and even bigger fail by CM for putting their name on it.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 25 April 2017 15:49
    lol Someone in the comments is actually trying to defend this product with downvotes. I'm sorry, but at this pricepoint, this product is indefensible.
    Reply
  • drwho1 25 April 2017 15:58
    Like everyone is saying, NO Thank You, anyone can build an entire system for $1000 or less WITH a powerful/trusted PSU included.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 25 April 2017 16:11
    19609320 said:
    Oh, and I forgot to mention that it comes with ribbon cables. How did CM "spare no expense" when it includes basic black ribbon cables?
    What is the problem with "basic black ribbon cables"? Personally, those are my favorite. I much prefer that over individual loose wires and braiding that snags on every somewhat sharp corner, screw and anything else that might stick out a bit.

    @Arris: the "some other way" to rectify AC without a bridge is bridge-less APFC where the boost diodes and the APFC FETs effectively replace the input bridge.
    Reply
  • TheFuzzz 25 April 2017 16:17
    the box and packaging are nice. $1,000.... It should have a lifetime warranty
    Reply