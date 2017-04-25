Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: ✗ 5V: 32.25A (129%) 3.3V: 25.82A (103%) 5VSB: 6.9A (197%), 3.3 V
|OPP
|1408.8W (117.4%)
|OTP
|✓ (133°C @ +12V heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
The 5V rail has OCP that's set pretty high, while the opposite is true for the 3.3V rail, given that its official maximum current output is 25A. The 5VSB rail can go sky-high, which we consider to be a problem. With 6.9A, its voltage drops to a worrying 3.3V! Murata's engineers totally missed this, as did Cooler Master's. Careful: the 5VSB circuit can easily be fried if you apply such a high load for a long time.
The OPP limit is set reasonably, given this PSU's capacity. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate and the inrush current protection does a really good job. For added protection, this PSU is equipped not with one, but three fuses. There's one right after the AC input, one on the 5VSB circuit, and one before the DC-DC converters' PCB.
Murata to CM "Sure we'll start making products for you, just agree to buy our first effort regardless of price point, quality, and technological compromises".
I'm now waiting for the CM case made by Gucci that uses external laptop power supplies, has room for only one 7mm SSD, and can't even accommodate a 7" GPU. I'd pay $1k for it as long as everyone knows it's made by Gucci.
AND this thing is huge. Seriously CM?!!! The PSU on my original IBM PC/AT wasn't this large, and that had capacitors the size of D batteries in it.
Total fail by Murata and even bigger fail by CM for putting their name on it.
@Arris: the "some other way" to rectify AC without a bridge is bridge-less APFC where the boost diodes and the APFC FETs effectively replace the input bridge.