Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The box is huge. On its front is a picture of the PSU with the fan grille facing sideways. The model number is shown in big letters, while in the top-right corner a label informs us of the Red Dot Design Award award that this PSU earned. The 80 PLUS Titanium badge is in the bottom-right corner, and right next to it Cooler Master informs us that the mobile version of the Connect app is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. The specifications table and relevant power details are depicted on one of the two sides of the box. Finally, around back, Cooler Master lists the unit's most interesting features in several languages, and on the same side a picture depicts the wireless monitoring technology, along with a view of the PSU's internals.

Contents

The box's sleeving hides a sturdy cardboard that effectively protect its contents. The PSU itself is surrounded by packing foam and is also stored in a nice cloth bag.

A box contains all bundled accessories, including modular cables inside of a nylon pouch, several zip ties, an AC power cord, a set of fixing bolts, a user's manual, and a warranty leaflet. In such an expensive product we would like to also see a case badge and several Velcro straps.

A heavy-duty C19 power cord accompanies the PSU. This is probably overkill for a Titanium-rated 1.2 kW PSU, but it's better to be safe than sorry. The cable is able to handle up to 16A, while normal household sockets are restricted to 15A.



Cooler Master informs us that the Bluetooth module should be installed on the PSU prior to powering the system up. You should not remove the module while the system is in operation, since that can cause the PSU to shut off.

Exterior

Up front, the socket for the Bluetooth module is right above the power switch. Instead of a rocker, Cooler Master uses a push-button loaded-spring switch.

On one side is the power specifications table, while on the other side is the model description. Finally, on the bottom Cooler Master's logo is kept small to avoid altering the aesthetics.

Around back, the modular panel hosts specially designed sockets with thicker pins that can handle increased amperage compared to normal ones.

The external design is interesting, and the brushed finish is really nice, justifying in some small way this product's premium price.

Cabling

The cables are stealth and flat. Moreover, the large plastic cover on the 24-pin ATX connector hides several polymer caps. In general we would like to see higher cable quality in such an expensive PSU.

As mentioned, the connectors can handle increased amperage compared to normal Molex connectors. The plugs are also upgraded in order to offer increased functionality.

We removed the 24-pin ATX connector's rubber housing to take a look underneath and found a couple of small boards that host four Nichicon polymer caps each, providing an extra ripple filtering layer.