Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Cooler Master Connect Software

Cooler Master developed the Connect application, which is available for desktop PCs running Windows OS and for iOS- and Android-based mobile devices. The PSU communicates with the system either through a USB cable or wirelessly through the provided Bluetooth 3.0-compatible dongle.

The Connect program's main menu includes two tabs and three links. The Power tab is the most interesting.

The Power menu leads to five tabs, with the first being a link back to the main menu. The interface is simple, though its design isn't particularly appealing. In the Overview tab we find four frames with information about input, output, thermals, and electricity cost. The monitoring tab lets you keep an eye on the PSU's status. It would be nice if we could set the recording interval to a faster sampling rate.

We noticed that the fan speed isn't reported accurately when the real fan speed is higher than 2500-2600 RPM and the load is increased. The software gave us very high readings (4000 RPM - 5000 RPM), which are obviously wrong since the PSU's fan has a maximum speed of around 2950 RPM. When the PSU's load drops, the fan speed is conveyed correctly by the software.

The Modes tab is important since it lets you choose between five operational modes. In addition, you're able to deactivate OCP on the +12V rail, set the cost per KWh, and define the temperature scale.

From History, you can take a look at previous recordings and export them to Microsoft Excel.

The System link shows you a system overview.

Through the Support link, you are directed to Cooler Master's online support page. You're also able to check Connect's version info and set the program to start up automatically.

Mobile Connect

We installed Connect on an iPhone 6s to check out its functionality. The interface is much nicer than the desktop version. There are five tabs at the bottom of the main menu, with the Overview being the most important. Through this tab, you have access to vital information including voltage, amperage, power, power factor, and efficiency readings. Moreover, all outputs are monitored in real time, and at the bottom of the page a couple of VU meters depict the fan speed and temperature levels at the internals of the PSU.

The Monitor tab provides a short history of the PSU's status.

From the Modes tab, you can select between five operation modes.

The last tab provides access to various links.