Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current And Protections

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Cooler Master's hold-up time is a little lower than the required minimum. But that's not even the main problem. We're more concerned that the power-good signal lasts longer than the hold-up time. Normally, power-good should drop at least 1ms before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

Despite the pair of NTC thermistors that this PSU uses, the bulk caps draw lots of current during its start-up phase.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.128A 1.964A 1.973A 0.990A 119.70 89.94% 1680 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 39.77 °C 0.947 12.075V 5.081V 3.342V 5.029V 133.09 43.80 °C 115.1V 2 17.305A 2.959A 2.964A 1.195A 239.58 93.21% 1680 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 41.04 °C 0.971 12.062V 5.064V 3.335V 5.002V 257.04 45.36 °C 115.1V 3 26.864A 3.466A 3.485A 1.404A 359.77 93.52% 1680 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 41.30 °C 0.982 12.049V 5.051V 3.326V 4.978V 384.68 45.82 °C 115.1V 4 36.428A 3.969A 3.977A 1.610A 479.60 93.49% 1680 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 41.16 °C 0.985 12.036V 5.036V 3.316V 4.954V 513.01 45.94 °C 115.1V 5 45.665A 4.979A 4.985A 1.823A 599.50 93.12% 1680 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 41.66 °C 0.988 12.023V 5.018V 3.309V 4.931V 643.80 47.02 °C 115.1V 6 54.914A 5.994A 6.000A 2.034A 719.45 92.21% 1680 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 42.51 °C 0.991 12.013V 5.004V 3.299V 4.905V 780.26 49.12 °C 115.1V 7 64.174A 7.015A 7.018A 2.251A 839.29 91.73% 2190 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 43.81 °C 0.992 12.002V 4.988V 3.290V 4.883V 914.92 50.72 °C 115.1V 8 73.464A 8.044A 8.045A 2.465A 959.23 91.15% 2730 RPM 44.9 dB(A) 44.47 °C 0.994 11.990V 4.975V 3.281V 4.861V 1052.39 52.68 °C 115.1V 9 83.221A 8.561A 8.584A 2.470A 1079.22 90.53% 2730 RPM 44.9 dB(A) 46.55 °C 0.994 11.976V 4.963V 3.273V 4.852V 1192.17 56.23 °C 115.1V 10 92.545A 9.091A 9.103A 3.669A 1199.11 89.83% 2730 RPM 44.9 dB(A) 46.75 °C 0.995 11.961V 4.949V 3.262V 4.767V 1334.92 57.24 °C 115.1V 11 99.281A 9.100A 9.117A 3.675A 1279.08 89.50% 2730 RPM 44.9 dB(A) 47.20 °C 0.996 11.955V 4.944V 3.257V 4.759V 1429.13 59.86 °C 115.1V CL1 0.103A 16.024A 16.004A 0.000A 134.74 85.32% 2100 RPM 40.1 dB(A) 44.50 °C 0.955 12.080V 5.003V 3.332V 5.068V 157.93 51.10 °C 115.1V CL2 99.936A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 1208.83 90.25% 2730 RPM 44.9 dB(A) 46.90 °C 0.995 11.963V 5.024V 3.276V 4.970V 1339.49 55.76 °C 115.1V

Load regulation at +12V is good enough, though nowhere close to the AX1500i's performance. Regulation is merely average on the minor rails, and bad at 5VSB. In addition, the fan spins fast during these tests, keeping the noise output at notable levels. Fortunately, you can adjust that by using the Silent profile or creating a custom curve. We stuck with Cooler Master's default profile throughout our benchmarks.

We didn't manage to achieve 110% during our overload test because the PSU shut down immediately, likely due to the involvement of over-power protection. We had to lower the applied load to around 107% to generate a result.

The MasterWatt Maker 1200 almost reaches 90% efficiency in the 10% load test, and it easily clears the 92% requirement in our 20% load test. With 50% load, efficiency is above 93%. And given a very high ambient temperature, we can give it a pass since it's within 1% of the target requirement. At full load, we measure close to 90% efficiency. This is indeed a Titanium-class power supply.

Cooler Master Connect Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the Connect software below, which we took during our test sessions.

The load level readings of the rails are accurate enough. However, the voltage and efficiency readings aren't as accurate.

Although we selected the single +12V rail mode, Cooler Master's software still shows two separate +12V rails. It is natural to have higher loads at 12V2, since all ten PCIe connectors are fed from this rail. But given that we enabled the single +12V rail mode, this shouldn't be a problem. Lastly, the fan speed readings are wrong at 80% load level and above. All in all, Connect needs a lot of work before it's equivalent to the functionality and accuracy of Corsair's Link suite.