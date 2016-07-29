Trending

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Cooler Master finally released its MasterWatt Maker PSU, which was designed for true enthusiasts. Sporting Titanium-class efficiency, a digital interface, and other exotic features, we didn't expect an affordable price. But $450 looks insane!

By

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features
OCP12V: > 75.2A 5V: 33.75A (135%) 3.3V: 35A (140%) 5VSB: 4.7A (134%)
OPP1330W (110.8%)
OTP>50 °C ambient
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKDoes not function correctly
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC & 2x Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering point on the +12V rail looks quite high. This is natural since the MasterWatt Maker 1200 only has two +12V rails that can be combined into one via software. OCP on the other rails looks normal given our experiences.

Strangely enough, OPP's triggering point is quite low. In our cross-load tests, we managed to squeeze 1.33 kW out of this unit, while during our normal tests we only got 1.28kW. The triggering point of over-temperature protection is above 50 °C, and there is SCP on all rails.

Unfortunately, the power-good signal drops after the rails go out of spec. At least this happens close to the actual hold-up time. The MasterWatt Maker 1200 has no problem operating with zero load on its rails, and it does offer surge and inrush current protection. It'd be nice, though, if the inrush current protection circuit operated more efficiently, allowing for lower start-up currents.

