ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Test Systems And Benchmarks

With a fairly good grasp of the Intel H55 chipset/Core i3 CPU combo performance and limitations, we’re more interested in seeing how the H55M mobile chipset and Core i3-330M mobile CPU perform relative to a desktop HTPC configuration. To this end, we’re benchmarking the ASRock Core100-HT against a Core i3-530 HTPC we put together specifically for this article. Our benchmarks will tell us if the Core 100HT-BD is in the same league as a desktop Core i3-530 system, or if the mobile hardware’s limitations cripple it in comparison.

ASRock Core100HT-BD Core i3 Desktop HTPC CPU Intel Core i3-330M (Arrandale), 2.13 GHz, QPI-2400 MHz, 3 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i3-530 (Arrandale), 2.93 GHz, QPI-2400 MHz, 4 MB L3 Cache Motherboard ASRock HM55-HT, Intel HM55, BIOS P1.32 Gigabyte H55M-UD2H, Intel H55, BIOS F8 Networking Realtek RTL8111E Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9287-BL1A wireless card (WiFi) Realtek RTL8111D Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)D-link WDA-2320 Wireless G card (WiFi) Memory Nanya PC3-10700, 2 x 2048 MB, 533 MHz, CL 7-7-7-20-1T OCZ PC3-8500F, 2 x 2048 MB, 533 MHz, CL 7-7-7-20-1T Graphics Intel HD Graphics (Integrated) Intel HD Graphics (Integrated) Sound Via VT2020 8-channel HD audio codec with THX TruStudio Pro Realtek ALC889 audio codec Hard Drive 500 GB Seagate Momentus 5400.6500 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s 640 GB Western Digital Black640 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power Delta Electronics ADP-90CD DB90 W, 19 V, External AC adapter Corsair TX650W650 W, ATX 12 V 2.2, EPS 12 V 2.91 Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX version DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers Intel Win7Vista_64_15177