ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Test Systems And Benchmarks
With a fairly good grasp of the Intel H55 chipset/Core i3 CPU combo performance and limitations, we’re more interested in seeing how the H55M mobile chipset and Core i3-330M mobile CPU perform relative to a desktop HTPC configuration. To this end, we’re benchmarking the ASRock Core100-HT against a Core i3-530 HTPC we put together specifically for this article. Our benchmarks will tell us if the Core 100HT-BD is in the same league as a desktop Core i3-530 system, or if the mobile hardware’s limitations cripple it in comparison.
|ASRock Core100HT-BD
|Core i3 Desktop HTPC
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-330M (Arrandale), 2.13 GHz, QPI-2400 MHz, 3 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Core i3-530 (Arrandale), 2.93 GHz, QPI-2400 MHz, 4 MB L3 Cache
|Motherboard
|ASRock HM55-HT, Intel HM55, BIOS P1.32
|Gigabyte H55M-UD2H, Intel H55, BIOS F8
|Networking
|Realtek RTL8111E Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9287-BL1A wireless card (WiFi)
|Realtek RTL8111D Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)D-link WDA-2320 Wireless G card (WiFi)
|Memory
|Nanya PC3-10700, 2 x 2048 MB, 533 MHz, CL 7-7-7-20-1T
|OCZ PC3-8500F, 2 x 2048 MB, 533 MHz, CL 7-7-7-20-1T
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics (Integrated)
|Intel HD Graphics (Integrated)
|Sound
|Via VT2020 8-channel HD audio codec with THX TruStudio Pro
|Realtek ALC889 audio codec
|Hard Drive
|500 GB Seagate Momentus 5400.6500 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|640 GB Western Digital Black640 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|Delta Electronics ADP-90CD DB90 W, 19 V, External AC adapter
|Corsair TX650W650 W, ATX 12 V 2.2, EPS 12 V 2.91
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Intel Win7Vista_64_15177
|Benchmark Configuration
|PCMark Vantage x64
|Version: Professional 64-bit edition 1.0.1.0, Total System score, Memories, TV and Movies, gaming, Music, Communications, Productivity, Hard Disk
|SiSoft Sandra 2010
|Version: 2010.1.16.11, Network Bandwidth benchmark, Network Latency benchmark
|HD HQV Benchmark
|Blu-ray, Version 1.0
The only limitation is the angle of the IR remote. The angle for remotelly controlling the unit from your living room is a bit narrow for home use and I hope that they will consider to provide an external IR receiver later.
Regarding the price, I was trying to find a cheaper unit with same specs and same look and size, but I was not able to find any. Dell has a PC which is a bit smaller (a bit bigger then wii) however it is not a htpc unit. You can build a sligthly cheaper one. It will be larger, will need a larger power supply, the case will like a traditional pc which you don't want in your living room, and at the end of the day you will end up with something which has cost you more money. In my mind its a very good hardware piece and worth to consider if you want a home media center in you living room.
I'm thinking along the lines of an e3300 and G31 chipset with a 200w or 300w mATX PSU (how I'd love to get my hands on a Silverstone 300w mATX unit from the SG05!).
Without the powersupply, the unit will cost about USD250 here. With a decent 80plus mATX PSU, the cost goes beyond the USD320 mark.
It won't play blu-ray but everything else would run better than, say, an Atom (even the ION variants). It would be twice as tall, almost twice large and a tad deeper, true, but it would have room for a half-height PCIE video card (ahem, HD5570) upgrade.
One bit of constructive feedback for Don: why use a 650W PSU on the comparison unit? Wouldn't a 380w or even 300w PSU be sufficient - not to mention place the power draw closer to the center of the efficiency curve?
I wish they would make the parts available so us DIY'ers can build our own like this.