ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

WAN And WiFi Network Benchmarks
The Core 100HT-BD uses the Realtek RTL8111E chipset for gigabit Ethernet and the Atheros AR9287-BL1A card for wireless connectivity. The Core i3-530 system we put together uses the Realtek RTL8111D chipset for Gigabit Ethernet and a D-link WDA-2320 card for wireless networking. Let’s see how network bandwidth compares using SiSoft Sandra’s Network benchmarks:
The gigabit Ethernet results are tied at 13.8 MB/s, which makes sense because both motherboards use virtually identical Realtek chipsets (and are likely bottlenecked by their storage subsystems, as well).
However, the ASRock Core 100HT-BD shows strong wireless performance compared to the desktop D-link WDA-2320 card, which is somewhat surprising, since we are testing with a wireless router running the 802.11g standard. The Core 100HT-BD boasts excellent relative performance that is very noticeable during Internet use. This demonstrates how the ASRock system’s Atheros AR9287-BL1A wireless card/dual-antennae combo is a good mix.
The network latency is slightly better on the desktop system, but the Core 100HT-BD demonstrates much better wireless latency.
The only limitation is the angle of the IR remote. The angle for remotelly controlling the unit from your living room is a bit narrow for home use and I hope that they will consider to provide an external IR receiver later.
Regarding the price, I was trying to find a cheaper unit with same specs and same look and size, but I was not able to find any. Dell has a PC which is a bit smaller (a bit bigger then wii) however it is not a htpc unit. You can build a sligthly cheaper one. It will be larger, will need a larger power supply, the case will like a traditional pc which you don't want in your living room, and at the end of the day you will end up with something which has cost you more money. In my mind its a very good hardware piece and worth to consider if you want a home media center in you living room.
I'm thinking along the lines of an e3300 and G31 chipset with a 200w or 300w mATX PSU (how I'd love to get my hands on a Silverstone 300w mATX unit from the SG05!).
Without the powersupply, the unit will cost about USD250 here. With a decent 80plus mATX PSU, the cost goes beyond the USD320 mark.
It won't play blu-ray but everything else would run better than, say, an Atom (even the ION variants). It would be twice as tall, almost twice large and a tad deeper, true, but it would have room for a half-height PCIE video card (ahem, HD5570) upgrade.
One bit of constructive feedback for Don: why use a 650W PSU on the comparison unit? Wouldn't a 380w or even 300w PSU be sufficient - not to mention place the power draw closer to the center of the efficiency curve?
I wish they would make the parts available so us DIY'ers can build our own like this.