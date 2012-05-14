Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Benchmark Results: Blu-ray Playback Efficiency

With Blu-ray media becoming more commonplace these days, we thought it fitting to measure Blu-ray playback power consumption efficiency. Surprisingly, AMD's decode hardware turns out to be the most energy-efficient, even though it requires more CPU resources than Intel's implementation.

In comparison, Ivy Bridge appears to be less efficient than Sandy Bridge, if only by a small margin, even though CPU utilization is largely identical.

The worst performer in this test is Intel's old Arrandale design, which requires almost ~50% more power than Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, and AMD's Llano.