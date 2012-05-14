Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Benchmark Results: Blu-ray Playback Efficiency
With Blu-ray media becoming more commonplace these days, we thought it fitting to measure Blu-ray playback power consumption efficiency. Surprisingly, AMD's decode hardware turns out to be the most energy-efficient, even though it requires more CPU resources than Intel's implementation.
In comparison, Ivy Bridge appears to be less efficient than Sandy Bridge, if only by a small margin, even though CPU utilization is largely identical.
The worst performer in this test is Intel's old Arrandale design, which requires almost ~50% more power than Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, and AMD's Llano.
There would be a performance difference in applications that could use the extra MHz (Video games, encoding/decoding) and performance would scale accordingly. Otherwise no you'd likely never notice.
To be fair, it was a low power APU being bench-marked against higher end, higher power, and newer chips. I would be surprised if it won much of anything, besides power usage, against the Sandy and Ivy i7s. A higher TDP mobile A8 might be able to beat HD 4000 if it had 1600MHz or maybe even 1866MHz memory, granted it still wouldn't win in CPU performance.
IIRC, the IGPs on the mobile chips can be OC'd, right?
Hmmm...wouldn't you agree that "data decryption" should be on this list too? The difference b/w each proc is significant...plus you've got hardware acceleration for AES256 on SB and IB...
I hope the mobile i3s get HD4000...still wondering why the i5s didn't get it...
The i5-460M is faster than A8-3520M, just not that much faster. I have a feeling you need to run the application and gaming tests on max performance all over again. It doesn't matter for the Intel part as Balanced pretty much performs like max performance.