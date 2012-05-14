Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

3D Performance And Power Profiles, Demystified
Notebooks generally employ different power policies, depending on whether the power source is a wall wart or a battery. Many of these settings are not user-accessible, so, we run our benchmarks on battery power in order to maintain consistency.
The graphics subsystem's power profile is controlled independent of the Windows-based power controls. There are three options available on an Intel-based system: Maximum Battery Life, Balanced (the default), and Maximum Performance. AMD's platforms default to “Maximum Battery Life,” and they don't include a “Balanced” middle setting.
All of the benchmark results we just presented to you employ the Intel and AMD defaults. However, when you start testing across profiles, the results start changing in a way that bears examination. The Core i7-3720QM and -2820QM Maximum Battery Life profiles cut performance by almost 50%, but also help the processors consume between 40 and 50% less power. By virtue of advanced 22 nm lithography, HD Graphics 4000 is the more efficient design when you divide power use into frame rate, of course.
In comparison, Arrandale's lack of granular graphics control means you don't see any change in performance or power use when you alter the profiles.
Meanwhile, AMD's Radeon HD 6620G enjoys a 35% speed-up when we switch to Maximum Performance, simultaneously incurring a ~40% increase in power consumption.
Core i7-3720QM
Core i7-2820QM
Core i5-460M
A8-3520M
There would be a performance difference in applications that could use the extra MHz (Video games, encoding/decoding) and performance would scale accordingly. Otherwise no you'd likely never notice.
Great job. Another excellent review Andrew.
To be fair, it was a low power APU being bench-marked against higher end, higher power, and newer chips. I would be surprised if it won much of anything, besides power usage, against the Sandy and Ivy i7s. A higher TDP mobile A8 might be able to beat HD 4000 if it had 1600MHz or maybe even 1866MHz memory, granted it still wouldn't win in CPU performance.
IIRC, the IGPs on the mobile chips can be OC'd, right?
Hmmm...wouldn't you agree that "data decryption" should be on this list too? The difference b/w each proc is significant...plus you've got hardware acceleration for AES256 on SB and IB...
I hope the mobile i3s get HD4000...still wondering why the i5s didn't get it...
The i5-460M is faster than A8-3520M, just not that much faster. I have a feeling you need to run the application and gaming tests on max performance all over again. It doesn't matter for the Intel part as Balanced pretty much performs like max performance.