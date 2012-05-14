Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Quick Sync: Performance And Power Consumption
Beyond its impact on gaming, the HD Graphics 4000 engine also presents enhanced Quick Sync functionality. Previously transcoding a complete Blu-ray movie took about 27 minutes. Now, you can get the same job done in about 17 minutes.
When you factor in the advantages of a new lithography node, Quick Sync appears to be much more efficient, too. Although the CPU utilization of our Core i7-3720QM proved to be consistently higher (perhaps a result of getting more work done in less time), power consumption concurrently dropped by 15-30%.
Performance Preset
Quality Preset
There would be a performance difference in applications that could use the extra MHz (Video games, encoding/decoding) and performance would scale accordingly. Otherwise no you'd likely never notice.
Great job. Another excellent review Andrew.
To be fair, it was a low power APU being bench-marked against higher end, higher power, and newer chips. I would be surprised if it won much of anything, besides power usage, against the Sandy and Ivy i7s. A higher TDP mobile A8 might be able to beat HD 4000 if it had 1600MHz or maybe even 1866MHz memory, granted it still wouldn't win in CPU performance.
IIRC, the IGPs on the mobile chips can be OC'd, right?
Hmmm...wouldn't you agree that "data decryption" should be on this list too? The difference b/w each proc is significant...plus you've got hardware acceleration for AES256 on SB and IB...
I hope the mobile i3s get HD4000...still wondering why the i5s didn't get it...
The i5-460M is faster than A8-3520M, just not that much faster. I have a feeling you need to run the application and gaming tests on max performance all over again. It doesn't matter for the Intel part as Balanced pretty much performs like max performance.