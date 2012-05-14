Core i7-3720QM: Ivy Bridge Makes Its Mark On Mobility

Quick Sync: Performance And Power Consumption

Beyond its impact on gaming, the HD Graphics 4000 engine also presents enhanced Quick Sync functionality. Previously transcoding a complete Blu-ray movie took about 27 minutes. Now, you can get the same job done in about 17 minutes.

When you factor in the advantages of a new lithography node, Quick Sync appears to be much more efficient, too. Although the CPU utilization of our Core i7-3720QM proved to be consistently higher (perhaps a result of getting more work done in less time), power consumption concurrently dropped by 15-30%.

Performance Preset

Quality Preset