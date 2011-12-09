Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
Although the Performance preset isn’t 3DMark 11's highest, it’s still very much a graphics-bound metric. Thus, the overall suite score is pretty boring to look at.
Not until you reach the physics measurements does this synthetic benchmark factor out graphics and emphasize each platform’s CPU. At that point, the conclusion is foregone. Six Sandy Bridge-based cores running at 4.5 GHz decimate the rest of the field.
The Core i7-3820 at 4.625 GHz slides in ahead of the Core i7-3930K at its factory settings, but the comparison is hardly a fair one. Perhaps more interesting is that the -3820 manages a notable lead against Core i7-2600K, which doesn’t enjoy as high of a base clock rate and consequently falls back a bit.
FX-8150 benchmark with no AA says "68.8" FPS. I think it's more like "48.8".
If by "noticeable" you mean "perceivable to mere mortals", then no.
If you can in fact notice the difference between 105 vs 110 FPS, then you are a god, and you deserve only the best.
Intel did an awesome job with the SBE line - despite the fact that we're missing some wanted/promised features (native support for USB and PCI-Express 3.0. I'm waiting out for the PCI 3.0 cards before I upgrade my graphics... curious if the Asus P9X79 Pro will hold it's promises.
Thanks Chris for reviewing this processor. I felt like I went out on a limb getting this processor over the Extreme, but the $600 was well worth it.
Glad you're enjoying. You do, actually get PCIe 3.0 support, but no USB 3.0, unfortunately.
Dacatak,
Yup, typo--fixing now!
it is a good thing
Indeed, fixed! At 3.6 V, we'd have dead Sandy. :)