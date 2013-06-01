Trending

The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

By

Intel's Haswell architecture is finally available in the flagship Core i7-4770K processor. Designed to drop into an LGA 1150 interface, does this new quad-core CPU warrant a complete platform replacement, or is your older Sandy Bridge-E system better?

Results: Compression Apps

Once upon a time, we were able to get decent scaling out of WinRAR. Now the Core i7-3930K, -4770K, and -3770K all pile up on top of each other, trailed closely by the -2700K. FX-8350 and A10-5800K are the laggards.

7-Zip typically responds much better to the addition of cores, and we certainly see the Core i7-3930K’s six cores distance themselves from Core i7-2700K’s four, both chips  based on Sandy Bridge. Of course, Ivy Bridge and Haswell chip away at that advantage with greater IPC throughput. However, neither newer architecture is able to overcome the raw performance of Sandy Bridge-E. If you spent $500-something on a Core i7-3930K more than a year and a half ago, you’re still very happy with it today.

Our WinZip chart includes several results, since we first test using the CPU cores, and then follow that up by enabling OpenCL acceleration to offload some of the workload. Of course, we know from talks with Corel that the GPU only kicks in on files larger than 8 MB. Because our 1.3 GB archive is a mix of different sizes and types, only some of this benchmark is aided by turning on OpenCL.

The red CPU bar shows us that Core i7-4770K turns in the fastest result, outpacing the six-core -3930K (the assumption there is that WinZip doesn’t scale much beyond four cores, since the Sandy Bridge-E part also loses to Ivy and Sandy Bridge).

Adding OpenCL support brings down the time of all solutions by at least a few seconds, since we’re maintaining the same GeForce GTX Titan graphics card through our suite’s benchmark runs.

431 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Novuake 01 June 2013 14:08
    WELL FINALLY!! Now to read it!

    EDIT : LOL!!!!
    http://bupp-portal.com/pictures/fp.jpg
    Reply
  • thiemo56 01 June 2013 14:14
    Dissapointing, not worth it to upgrade over sandy or ivy bridge.
    Reply
  • thiemo56 01 June 2013 14:14
    And they overclock so low.
    Reply
  • Danny N 01 June 2013 14:16
    Biggest question is if its worth upgrading my cpu i5 750 4.0ghz to Haswell or my gfx card ati 5870 to nvidia 7xx, my main pc use is for Maya, After FX and some fps gaming. Any input would be appriciated cause I'm leaning towards a cpu upgrade atm.
    Reply
  • swampfire 01 June 2013 14:19
    whats scoket is it like lg1155
    Reply
  • refillable 01 June 2013 14:21
    @Danny N
    You shouldn't ask here. Perhaps you should get an i7-4770k and a 7970(?) I heard that kepler cards does not perform that good in Maya and Aftereffects (In OpenCL).
    Reply
  • refillable 01 June 2013 14:27
    Well unless you can get a 780, that's a whole different story.
    Reply
  • bergami 01 June 2013 14:29
    I want to know more about Iris
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 01 June 2013 14:34
    Seriously. What did people expect? Of course it's better but nothing out of the ordinary for Intel.
    Reply
  • enewmen 01 June 2013 14:35
    For me it's not about the 10% gain over SB. It's more like a huge gain over a C2Q, floating point performance over SB (should matter later), and lower watts. I hope THG can expand the Power Consumption and Media Encoding later - check the Watts idle more and fast quick-sync media encoding quality loss. My 2 cents..

    EDIT:
    other sites have reported much lower watts idle, so a lot doesn't make sense or the 4770k has a very slow throttle.
    http://hexus.net/tech/reviews/cpu/56005-intel-core-i7-4770k-22nm-haswell/?page=15
    http://www.techspot.com/review/679-intel-haswell-core-i7-4770k/page13.html
    Reply