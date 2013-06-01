Trending

The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

Intel's Haswell architecture is finally available in the flagship Core i7-4770K processor. Designed to drop into an LGA 1150 interface, does this new quad-core CPU warrant a complete platform replacement, or is your older Sandy Bridge-E system better?

HD Graphics 4600: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Although Skyrim is notoriously platform-bound, AMD’s A10-5800K establishes a commanding lead that makes the game enjoyable using Medium quality settings. We again see evidence that 1920x1080 is not particularly playable, though there are quality options you could sacrifice to bring performance up at that resolution.

A10-5800K kisses 40 FPS, but spends all of its time between 40 and 50 frames per second. Meanwhile, Core i7-4770K oscillates above and below the 30 FPS mark. Core i7-3770K and -2700K are simply not playable.

You might want to try turning the quality settings down to get Skyrim playable at 1920x1080…

Although AMD’s APU exhibits the best frame rates, the dual-module Piledriver-based CPU component is demonstrating that platform performance still does matter in this title by hitting the A10 with high variance between consecutive frames. Game play still feels fluid, fortunately.

Again, top frame rates are no guarantee of consistent frame delivery. AMD’s 95th percentile exceeds 32 ms. The jolt from one frame to the next is noticeable when it takes 32 ms longer.

    WELL FINALLY!! Now to read it!

    Dissapointing, not worth it to upgrade over sandy or ivy bridge.
    And they overclock so low.
    Biggest question is if its worth upgrading my cpu i5 750 4.0ghz to Haswell or my gfx card ati 5870 to nvidia 7xx, my main pc use is for Maya, After FX and some fps gaming. Any input would be appriciated cause I'm leaning towards a cpu upgrade atm.
    whats scoket is it like lg1155
    @Danny N
    You shouldn't ask here. Perhaps you should get an i7-4770k and a 7970(?) I heard that kepler cards does not perform that good in Maya and Aftereffects (In OpenCL).
    Well unless you can get a 780, that's a whole different story.
    I want to know more about Iris
    Seriously. What did people expect? Of course it's better but nothing out of the ordinary for Intel.
    For me it's not about the 10% gain over SB. It's more like a huge gain over a C2Q, floating point performance over SB (should matter later), and lower watts. I hope THG can expand the Power Consumption and Media Encoding later - check the Watts idle more and fast quick-sync media encoding quality loss. My 2 cents..

    other sites have reported much lower watts idle, so a lot doesn't make sense or the 4770k has a very slow throttle.
    http://hexus.net/tech/reviews/cpu/56005-intel-core-i7-4770k-22nm-haswell/?page=15
    http://www.techspot.com/review/679-intel-haswell-core-i7-4770k/page13.html
