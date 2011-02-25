The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding

A third single-threaded benchmark yields familiar and expected results. Throw the highest frequency and most efficient architecture at iTunes and get the fastest conversion times to AAC.

MainConcept 2.0 can and will take advantage of a six-core/12-thread CPU. The Core i7-990X takes first place, but the final score isn’t significantly faster than the Core i7-980X or Core i7-2600K, really. All three of those chips do put some distance on the Core i7-960 and Phenom II X6, though.

We see similar results in HandBrake as MainConcept, with the Core i7-990X narrowly claiming the top spot.