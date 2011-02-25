The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding
A third single-threaded benchmark yields familiar and expected results. Throw the highest frequency and most efficient architecture at iTunes and get the fastest conversion times to AAC.
MainConcept 2.0 can and will take advantage of a six-core/12-thread CPU. The Core i7-990X takes first place, but the final score isn’t significantly faster than the Core i7-980X or Core i7-2600K, really. All three of those chips do put some distance on the Core i7-960 and Phenom II X6, though.
We see similar results in HandBrake as MainConcept, with the Core i7-990X narrowly claiming the top spot.
Still, it does hold it's ground even though the architecture is like 4 years old, using the same technology that was around back when the C2Q's we're the high-end (the same as the original phenoms on a die shrink).
Because of this, I can almost guarantee AMD's success with their future CPU's, just like I predicted the 2600K would be faster in most cases than the 980X.
That doesn't mean I'm saying that Bulldozer will outperform the i7's or upcoming 8-core Intel CPU's I'm just saying that there's going to be some serious decisions for upgraders this year.
I mean look at Magny corus 12 core (2.2GHz) vs i7 980x, it's almost as fast and 1GHz slower (but 12 physical cores) and cost's the same.
