Corsair CS850M 850W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to Auto mode through our custom-made software before trying over a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
Load Regulation Charts
We found tight load regulation on the +12V rail, especially for a PSU that doesn’t address the enthusiast crowd.
Efficiency Chart
Efficiency throughout most of the unit’s operating range is constantly above 85 percent, and there is a pretty large region with efficiency that exceeds 90 percent.
Ripple Charts
Ripple on the +12V rail spikes to the 40–60mV region only when the PSU is pushed close to its limits. Of course, we'd prefer if it stayed below 40mV, but we can’t expect too much from this platform since it doesn’t use any Japanese capacitors on the secondary side. Ripple on the minor rails is controlled well, even at high loads. On the 5VSB rail, ripple suppression is excellent.
Infrared Images
We took some photos of the PSU during the end of the cross-load tests with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
and then there are people who are going to hate on it just because it has a Corsair name on it...
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-1804779/power-supply-unit-tier-list.html
I do not hate Corsair products because they are Corsair. I have a Corsair K70 and I love it. What I hate is cheaply made equipment that wants a price premium because it is X brand.
I see no reason to buy this PSU when there are other good units with lower price built with better components. Example: Many XFX (Seasonic) and Golden Green (Capstone/B2) cost less but are more reliable with all good caps. Unfortunately, most consumers will be suckered in by the Corsair sticker.
On the bright side, these Great Wall units have far less problems than the CX series. Probably even more reliable than the RM.