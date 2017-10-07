Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Parts Description

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform Model - Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBJ25L06 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 3x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) 1x Nichicon (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 2x Vishay SIHG33N60E (650V, 21A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G - CM03X LLC Resonant Controller Infineon ICE2HS01G Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 10x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Ubiq QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, PG, SCP), 2x Weltrend WT7518 (OCP, PG, SCP) Fan Model NR135P (135mm, 12V, 0.22A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing) Fan Controller Microchip PIC16F1503 5VSB Circuit Mosfet / Rectifier 1x M03N65D / 1x MBRU2045CT SBR (45V, 20A @ 125°C) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5269CP

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

A quick look reveals that the HX1000 doesn't use the same platform as Corsair's HX1200, strange though it seems. Still, the HX1000's platform is modern, including a half-bridge topology on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, we find the usual: a synchronous rectification scheme for the +12V rail and a couple of DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails.

The build quality is high, and Corsair exclusively uses Japanese polymer and electrolytic capacitors for high reliability. As is usual for a CWT design, there are no heat sinks on the secondary side; only some bus bars handle the heat generated by the +12V FETs.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

We only find a pair of Y caps at the AC receptacle. The transient filter's other parts are on the main PCB, including four Y and two X caps, two CM chokes, and an MOV.

There is an NTC thermistor for protecting against large inrush currents. It's supported by a bypass relay.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Two bridge rectifiers (GBJ25L06s) are bolted on a dedicated heat sink. Right next to them, the PFC input capacitor is totally covered in glue in an effort to minimize electronic noise.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

In the APFC converter, we find three Infineon IPA50R140CP FETs and a CREE C3D10060A boost diode. The bulk caps are provided by Chemi-Con and Nichicon, and their combined 1150uF capacity is large enough to meet the demands of a 1kW PSU.

The primary FETs, two Vishay SIHG33N60Es, are configured into a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used for reducing switching losses.

A vertical board hosts the LLC resonant controller, an Infineon ICE2HS01G IC. On the same board are also the APFC controller, an Infineon ICE3PCS01G, and a CM03X Green PFC controller.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Two daughterboards on the secondary side host 10 Infineon BSC014N04LS FETs that regulate the +12V rail.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The electrolytic filtering caps on the secondary side are provided by Chemi-Con, and belong to its KZE and KY lines. Besides electrolytic caps a number of polymer caps are also used for filtering purposes. Those are provided by Chemi-Con and FPCAP.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The DC-DC converters use six Ubiq QM3004D FETs in total, and the common PWM controller is an Anpec APW7159C.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail is regulated by a combination of a M03N65D FET and a MBRU2045CT SBR. The standby PWM controller is installed on the main PCB (it's an On-Bright OB5269CP).

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Many polymer caps, provided by FPCAP, are installed on the front side of the modular board.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

On the back of the modular board, several thick wires transfer the minor rails, along with earth, to the sockets.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Two Weltrend WT7518s, along with a WT7502, handle the PSU's protection features. Both WT7518 ICs are installed on the modular board.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

Once again, CWT's soldering quality comes close to perfection. We didn't expect anything less.

Corsair uses a Microchip PIC16F1503 to control fan speed. This allows it to adjust the fan profile easier and more effectively.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The HX1000 uses a NR135P fan (135mm, 12V, 0.22A). Thanks to its FDB bearing, it should last a long time. In general, this is a slow-spinning fan that doesn't make much noise, even at full speed.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content