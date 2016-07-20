Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

On the front of the box there's a picture of the PSU with its modular panel exposed. Right next to it are two badges depicting the efficiency certification and provided warranty, which was recently upgraded from seven to 10 years. The series and model descriptions stand out in large letters on a yellow background.

A short feature list in three languages appears on the side, while up top there's a graphical description of the available connectors that includes cable length. Around back, you'll find additional details like the efficiency and fan noise curves, the unit's dimensions, and a power specifications table.

Contents

The outer sleeve hides a sturdy cardboard with Corsair's logo printed on it. Inside, the contents are well-protected. The PSU is surrounded by recyclable material instead of packing foam and a nice cloth bag protects the RM650x, adding a luxurious touch.

Bundled accessories include several zip ties, an AC power cord, a case badge, a set of screws for mounting the PSU, the user's manual, a warranty guide, and a pouch for storing unused modular cables. It's always nice to have somewhere to collect unused extras, even if the pouch adds a bit to the final price.

Exterior

A label almost covers the AC receptacle, informing you that the RM650x's fan won't spin under low and moderate loads. This is especially helpful to those who aren't familiar with semi-passive operation. In fact, when the PSU starts up, its fan spins briefly to show you it's operating properly.

The power switch is located next to the AC socket, while the front exhaust grille is based on a familiar honeycomb design.

On the sides, decals depict the unit's model number. A power specification label can be found on the bottom.

The finish is semi-matte. It exudes quality and doesn't attract fingerprints. Up top, the fan grille is a typical Corsair design with parallel lines.

Meanwhile, around back, the modular panel has nine sockets. Three of them correspond to PCIe and EPS cables. Since there's clearly enough room, again, we'd like to see Corsair add an extra EPS socket.

Physically, the PSU's footprint is quite small. Its fan grille is eye-catching too, since the rest of the external design is pretty boring. As we've said before, it's probably time for Corsair's team to come up with a better-looking chassis for the company's high-end models.

Cabling

The ATX, PCIe, and EPS cables are round to accommodate their extra filtering capacitors. The peripheral cables are flat though, so they'll help facilitate increased airflow inside your case. All of the cables are black, blending in well with dark interiors.