Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Evaluating Protection Features
You will learn more about PSU protections if you read the corresponding section of our PSUs 101 article.
Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 31.2A (156%) 3.3V: 29.85A (144%) 5VSB: 6.2A (207%), 65.91mV Ripple
|OPP
|807.55W (124.2%)
|OTP
|Yes (113 °C at +12V PCB)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Functions correctly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC
Since this PSU utilizes a single +12V rail, that part of the circuit doesn't use OCP. Meanwhile, the OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set quite high. The 5V and 3.3V rails do not drop their voltages too low, though. On the contrary, the 5VSB rail registers over 50mV ripple with loads close to the OCP's triggering point; Corsair should set its OCP much lower.
The OPP is at a normal level, while OTP's triggering point looks to be set quite high. We had to use a heat gun on the +12V board to figure out OTP's activation threshold.
As expected, SCP is present on all rails, including the -12V one, while the PWR_OK signal works properly (it drops before the rails go out of spec in case of power loss). Moreover, the PSU works properly when there is no load on its rails.
Unfortunately, the inrush current protection doesn't include a bypass relay. As we've mentioned, that's a shame. Hopefully Corsair adds one in a future revision. Finally, surge protection is provided through a MOV, which works well enough in desktop PSUs.
You're thinking of the older RM650, different design.
The review here just made this unit be one of my recommended 650 models, tied with the EVGA G2/P2 and just below the Seasonic 660XP2!
I hope this same kind of quality intros into other models like the newly refreshed CX PSUs.
Yeah, I believe you are confusing the RMx and RMi with the older, mostly discontinued RM line. And of the old RM line only the 750w and 850w versions that were first made by Chicony Power Technology had the bad reputation. Anyone bashing the RMx and RMi doesn't know what they are talking about. Once misinformation gets out there it's hard to get it corrected though.
Another great review Aris! :)
Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.
Plus, efficiency levels are typically better with EVGA than Seasonic.
:??: Not sure what you mean. EVGA has a couple of 80 Plus Titanium models but Seasonic has Titanium models in their new lineup. I'm not sure if those new Seasonic models are available yet though. Other than that I've had an 80 Plus Platinum Seasonic ( 660XP2 ) for a couple of years and their Platinum line has been out since at least 2011.