Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Another Corsair PSU is in the lab, commanding our attention. We already reviewed the RM750x and RM550x, so we couldn't leave out the RM650x. It promises the same high performance as its siblings, along with super quiet operation.

By

Evaluating Protection Features

You will learn more about PSU protections if you read the corresponding section of our PSUs 101 article.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: - 5V: 31.2A (156%) 3.3V: 29.85A (144%) 5VSB: 6.2A (207%), 65.91mV Ripple
OPP807.55W (124.2%)
OTPYes (113 °C at +12V PCB)
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKFunctions correctly
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC

Since this PSU utilizes a single +12V rail, that part of the circuit doesn't use OCP. Meanwhile, the OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set quite high. The 5V and 3.3V rails do not drop their voltages too low, though. On the contrary, the 5VSB rail registers over 50mV ripple with loads close to the OCP's triggering point; Corsair should set its OCP much lower.

The OPP is at a normal level, while OTP's triggering point looks to be set quite high. We had to use a heat gun on the +12V board to figure out OTP's activation threshold.

As expected, SCP is present on all rails, including the -12V one, while the PWR_OK signal works properly (it drops before the rails go out of spec in case of power loss). Moreover, the PSU works properly when there is no load on its rails.

Unfortunately, the inrush current protection doesn't include a bypass relay. As we've mentioned, that's a shame. Hopefully Corsair adds one in a future revision. Finally, surge protection is provided through a MOV, which works well enough in desktop PSUs.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • maxwellmelon 20 July 2016 14:39
    for all the good listed in this article, this series of psu just gets bashed in the fourms, just interesting.
  • basroil 20 July 2016 14:56
    18305746 said:
    for all the good listed in this article, this series of psu just gets bashed in the fourms, just interesting.

    You're thinking of the older RM650, different design.

    The review here just made this unit be one of my recommended 650 models, tied with the EVGA G2/P2 and just below the Seasonic 660XP2!
  • pjc6281 20 July 2016 14:58
    I have had this PSU for my new Skylake build for 2 months. Its GREAT, quiet and even have it pushing my old dinosaur Nvidia 590 with no problems. My old power supply was a Corsair AX1200 that was rock solid as well. Nothing but good experiences with them. I know others differ.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 20 July 2016 17:27
    RMX doesn't get bashed , RMX and RMI are very very good. I own the RMX 850 , GREAT UNIT.
  • TechyInAZ 20 July 2016 21:03
    I'm glad the new RM series is much higher quality. All I remember Corsair having is a bunch of bad PSUs with select few good PSU (like AX and HX).

    I hope this same kind of quality intros into other models like the newly refreshed CX PSUs.
  • anort3 20 July 2016 22:43
    18305746 said:
    for all the good listed in this article, this series of psu just gets bashed in the fourms, just interesting.

    Yeah, I believe you are confusing the RMx and RMi with the older, mostly discontinued RM line. And of the old RM line only the 750w and 850w versions that were first made by Chicony Power Technology had the bad reputation. Anyone bashing the RMx and RMi doesn't know what they are talking about. Once misinformation gets out there it's hard to get it corrected though.

    Another great review Aris! :)
  • Nintendork 20 July 2016 22:46
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?
    Reply
  • anort3 20 July 2016 23:26
    18308072 said:
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?

    Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.
  • TechyInAZ 21 July 2016 00:15
    18308188 said:
    18308072 said:
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?

    Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.

    Plus, efficiency levels are typically better with EVGA than Seasonic.
  • anort3 21 July 2016 00:57
    18308342 said:
    18308188 said:
    18308072 said:
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?

    Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.

    Plus, efficiency levels are typically better with EVGA than Seasonic.

    :??: Not sure what you mean. EVGA has a couple of 80 Plus Titanium models but Seasonic has Titanium models in their new lineup. I'm not sure if those new Seasonic models are available yet though. Other than that I've had an 80 Plus Platinum Seasonic ( 660XP2 ) for a couple of years and their Platinum line has been out since at least 2011.
