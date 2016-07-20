Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Evaluating Protection Features

You will learn more about PSU protections if you read the corresponding section of our PSUs 101 article.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 31.2A (156%) 3.3V: 29.85A (144%) 5VSB: 6.2A (207%), 65.91mV Ripple OPP 807.55W (124.2%) OTP Yes (113 °C at +12V PCB) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Functions correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC

Since this PSU utilizes a single +12V rail, that part of the circuit doesn't use OCP. Meanwhile, the OCP triggering points on the minor rails are set quite high. The 5V and 3.3V rails do not drop their voltages too low, though. On the contrary, the 5VSB rail registers over 50mV ripple with loads close to the OCP's triggering point; Corsair should set its OCP much lower.

The OPP is at a normal level, while OTP's triggering point looks to be set quite high. We had to use a heat gun on the +12V board to figure out OTP's activation threshold.

As expected, SCP is present on all rails, including the -12V one, while the PWR_OK signal works properly (it drops before the rails go out of spec in case of power loss). Moreover, the PSU works properly when there is no load on its rails.

Unfortunately, the inrush current protection doesn't include a bypass relay. As we've mentioned, that's a shame. Hopefully Corsair adds one in a future revision. Finally, surge protection is provided through a MOV, which works well enough in desktop PSUs.