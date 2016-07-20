Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The efficiency sweet spot is between 160W and 460W, with the load on the minor rails below 70W. If you need higher efficiency, then you should spend more money on a good Platinum- or Titanium-rated power supply.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The internal temperatures are normal, despite the prolonged passive operation and low fan speed at moderate ambient temperatures, even under high loads. Only the bridge rectifier exceeds 100 °C during the end of our cross-load tests. According to its spec sheet, that component can provide 15A at 100 °C, given that it is mounted on a heat sink. At 125 °C, its amperage-handling capability drops to half (7.5A), which translates to 862.5W with 115V input or 825W with 110V. Considering the PSU's high OPP trigger point, and taking into account ambient temperatures of 35 °C or higher in some enclosures, Corsair should probably use an additional bridge rectifier in parallel with the current one, splitting the load between them.