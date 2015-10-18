Trending

Corsair RM750x PSU Review

Corsair released its RMx PSU line, which the company claims will offer good performance along with silent operation. Unlike the RMi models, the RMx units lack a digital interface, a fan test button, and uses a Rifle bearing fan instead of an FDB version.

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The RM750i and the RM750x score almost the same in this chart — a result we expected, considering they share the same platform. Overall, the RM750x demonstrated very good performance on a par with the excellent EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2 unit. The Seasonic X-750, though more efficient, is a little bit behind the Corsair units because of the 39-mV ripple that we measured on its +12V rail.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Because both Corsair units share the same relative performance rating and the RM750x costs less, naturally it is ahead of the RM750i in this chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 C (82 to 86 F).

The RM750i proved to be quieter during our cross-load tests and easily took the lead here. However, this doesn't mean the RM750x is loud during operation; in fact, it is among the quietest 750 W units available on the market today.

  • Blueberries 18 October 2015 07:53
    I've been promoting these for a while, it's nice to see Tom's do an article on them. The only reason these are Gold rated is because they just miss the Platinum rating at 20%.

    They have a 650x as well that's a little cheaper.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 18 October 2015 15:42
    High Rate Faliure can be the the name of this series of corsair. for Now EVGA or SEASONIC power supplies. don't spend a penny on corsair products...
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 18 October 2015 16:43
    Please keep in mind that some Corsair PSUs are also made by Seasonic. Also this series is very new to have a high rate of failures. Unless you have some solid facts to share on the older RM line which is out for quite some time now.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 18 October 2015 17:02
    16801974 said:
    High Rate Faliure can be the the name of this series of corsair. for Now EVGA or SEASONIC power supplies. don't spend a penny on corsair products...

    Wrong on so many levels.

    YOU do not have the failure rate for this or any other Corsair PSU.

    This PSU is the RMx, not the RM, so even if you did have a failure rate, it would only be about two weeks of data.

    If you were talking about the RM and not the RMx, and you actually had failure rate data, you would see that the failure rate on the RM wasn't really high at all.
    Reply
  • PureBlackFire 18 October 2015 18:51
    High Rate Faliure can be the the name of this series of corsair. for Now EVGA or SEASONIC power supplies. don't spend a penny on corsair products...

    *sigh* nonsense comment of the day.
    Reply
  • chalabam 18 October 2015 19:32
    Tomshardware:

    I don't know if this is a problem of your site, or my PC/IP, but frequently the charts do not load, even when the page "ends" loading.


    Sometimes, if I "reload", then the charts also load.

    I open all the article pages simultaneously, on different tabs, so I don't need to wait for each one to load.
    Reply
  • Rookie_MIB 18 October 2015 21:09
    The older RM units weren't 'bad' really, they were ok, but Corsair has been stepping up its game with quality parts and build on some of these newer units which is nice to see. You can never have too many solidly designed units to choose from - competition toughens the breed.
    Reply
  • Blueberries 19 October 2015 09:39
    High Rate Faliure can be the the name of this series of corsair. for Now EVGA or SEASONIC power supplies. don't spend a penny on corsair products...

    Did you even LOOK at the article? The only problem with these are the Sinopowers on the secondary side, and that's not even a "bad" thing. Oh and btw, some of the best power supplies in the world are Superflower OEMs produced by Corsair.
    Reply
  • mavikt 19 October 2015 19:06
    With these in depth coverage of PSU's I propose introducing a tier'ing table thing at the and of each review (or perhaps a best buy PSU of the month) equivalent to what's done for CPU's and GPU's, ranking PSU models (perhaps too the makers). I saw a comment here on toms on another PSU news flash in the comment section referring to such thing in the forum but now I can't find it.
    Permanent'ing such thing from the editorial side would be great!
    Reply
  • anort3 19 October 2015 21:47
    High Rate Faliure can be the the name of this series of corsair. for Now EVGA or SEASONIC power supplies. don't spend a penny on corsair products...

    Did you even LOOK at the article? The only problem with these are the Sinopowers on the secondary side, and that's not even a "bad" thing. Oh and btw, some of the best power supplies in the world are Superflower OEMs produced by Corsair.

    Corsair doesn't use SuperFlower anywhere in its lineup. CWT, Great Wall, Flextronics, Seasonic and Chicony which has since been dropped are all the OEMs Corsair uses or has used.
    Reply