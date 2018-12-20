Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU Review: Best of the Best

Right now, Corsair's SF450 Platinum is the best 450W SFX PSU that money can buy. It is fully modular, offers high performance across our benchmark suite, and runs quietly under demanding loads. The cherry on top is a seven-year warranty. If you can afford its high price, this PSU is ideal for small mid-range systems. If you don't want to spend more than $100 then take a look at the Gold-rated SF450, which is still highly competitive.

Features and Specifications

Corsair doubled the size of its SFX portfolio with two new models: the SF450 Platinum and SF600 Platinum. Both PSUs will exist alongside their cheaper 80 PLUS Gold-rated siblings. The SF450 Platinum we're reviewing today is among the best in its category, offering higher efficiency and slightly better performance than its predecessor. Beyond those two advantages, the SF450 Platinum's higher price tag is also justified by individually-sleeved cables and a bundled SFX-to-ATX adapter, neither of which was available from the SF450 Gold. If you need high performance in an SFX form factor, and 450W of capacity is enough for your PC, then Corsair's latest goes pretty much uncontested by other brands.

In addition to the SF450 and SF600 Platinum PSUs that Corsair recently added to its line-up, we recently learned the company plans to introduce an SF750. Naturally, we're impressed to hear about a compact power supply packing 750W, which is plenty for an enthusiast-oriented CPU and GPU.

Similar to Corsair's other SF models, the SF450 Platinum features fully modular cabling and a single +12V rail. Of course, it satisfies the 80 PLUS Platinum and Cybenetics ETA-A efficiency requirements.

Meanwhile, noise output is kept low thanks to an efficient platform and optimized fan speed profile. Making such a small power supply quiet is especially difficult since its main PCB is densely populated with components, and the closer they are to each other, the hotter they get. To make matters worse, packing lots of hardware into a diminutive chassis affects airflow. At a certain point, it becomes exceedingly difficult to pull cool air in and exhaust warm air out. But Great Wall, the OEM responsible for building Corsair's SF450, created plenty of clearance on the PCB, so air moves through the PSU unobstructed. There is no need for fast-spinning fans, fortunately.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall Max. DC Output 450W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 92mm rifle bearing fan (NR092L) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (non-selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 127 x 65 x 103mm Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lb ) Form Factor SFX, EPS 2.92 Warranty 7 years

All of the protection features we expect from a PSU are provided. Moreover, a 92mm rifle bearing fan driven by a conservative profile handles cooling. The PSU's dimensions are tiny thanks to its SFX form factor. And Corsair's seven-year warranty is generous for such a niche market segment.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 15 20 37.5 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 450 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 450

On paper, the minor rails deliver up to 100W of combined power. In real life, however, they're capable of much more. Regardless, even 100W from the minor rails is more than enough.

The +12V rail can deliver this PSU's full power on its own, while the 5VSB rail's capacity is fairly typical at 12.5W.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (300mm) 1 1 16-18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (400mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2 2 16AWG No SATA (100mm+105mm+105mm105mm) 1 4 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (100mm+105mm+105mm) 1 3 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) 1 1 18AWG -

There are enough cables and connectors to deliver the PSU's full capacity. Every cable except for the PCIe ones are short since the SF450 Platinum is meant for small enclosures. Because of that, we won't whine about the distance between peripheral connectors.

The cables use individually sleeved wires, and there are no in-line capacitors. It's nice to see thicker wires (16AWG) on the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables. Despite the SF450's relatively low power ceiling, Corsair went with thicker wires to minimize voltage drops.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content