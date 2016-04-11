Corsair SF450 PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time is pretty long, while the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec (as it should). Everything is fine here, and obviously the 390uF bulk cap is more than enough for this PSU's needs.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current is low with 115V and close to normal levels with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.923A 1.994A 1.972A 0.991A 44.78 80.41% 1000 19.9 37.97 °C 0.965 12.061V 5.019V 3.343V 5.030V 55.69 46.36 °C 115.1V 2 4.887A 2.990A 2.964A 1.191A 89.76 86.90% 1000 19.9 39.22 °C 0.983 12.053V 5.013V 3.336V 5.024V 103.29 48.07 °C 115.0V 3 8.202A 3.497A 3.479A 1.395A 134.89 89.24% 1120 20.9 39.49 °C 0.982 12.045V 5.007V 3.331V 5.017V 151.16 48.64 °C 115.0V 4 11.512A 3.995A 3.967A 1.596A 179.76 90.18% 1470 26.6 41.13 °C 0.981 12.039V 5.002V 3.324V 5.010V 199.34 50.54 °C 115.0V 5 14.483A 4.998A 4.972A 1.795A 224.72 90.59% 1725 28.3 41.94 °C 0.984 12.034V 4.993V 3.318V 5.003V 248.07 51.50 °C 115.0V 6 17.452A 6.014A 5.978A 2.000A 269.73 90.42% 2100 35.0 42.64 °C 0.987 12.031V 4.987V 3.310V 4.995V 298.32 52.40 °C 115.0V 7 20.427A 7.023A 6.991A 2.200A 314.69 90.33% 2400 40.0 42.82 °C 0.989 12.026V 4.979V 3.303V 4.989V 348.37 52.91 °C 115.0V 8 23.408A 8.044A 8.006A 2.405A 359.73 90.02% 2775 41.3 43.92 °C 0.991 12.020V 4.972V 3.296V 4.983V 399.61 54.34 °C 115.0V 9 26.811A 8.555A 8.534A 2.410A 404.77 89.71% 3180 45.5 44.17 °C 0.992 12.017V 4.967V 3.292V 4.978V 451.19 55.25 °C 115.0V 10 30.168A 9.072A 9.035A 2.510A 449.61 89.34% 3450 45.1 44.30 °C 0.993 12.013V 4.962V 3.287V 4.974V 503.24 56.27 °C 115.0V 11 33.926A 9.073A 9.043A 2.512A 494.55 89.05% 3675 45.2 44.84 °C 0.994 12.008V 4.958V 3.284V 4.970V 555.39 57.74 °C 115.0V CL1 0.102A 12.009A 12.005A 0.004A 100.82 84.15% 2370 37.8 43.70 °C 0.985 12.056V 4.983V 3.309V 5.031V 119.81 51.55 °C 115.1V CL2 37.481A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 463.56 90.23% 3345 45.0 44.07 °C 0.993 12.012V 4.986V 3.314V 5.008V 513.74 55.61 °C 115.0V

Load regulation is very tight on the +12V rail. It's good on the others as well, with 5V and 5VSB achieving 1.21% and 1.41% respectively, and the 3.3V rail a little higher with 1.76% deviation. In addition, the SF450 easily meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements at 50% output and full load. It's only 0.1% off in the 20% load test, though we benchmark in a much hotter ambient environment than the 80 PLUS organization. It's common knowledge that a PSU's efficiency is significantly affected by high operating temperatures, and this accounts for the difference.

Up to the 50% load test, the fan's noise stays below 30 dB(A). Again, we had to push the small PSU hard to make its fan spin fast enough to exceed 40 dB(A). Under normal conditions, the fan profile is relaxed so you won't have to worry about excess noise. On the next page, you will find a graph that illustrates the fan's noise under normal conditions.