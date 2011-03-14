Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
The latest 3DMark version is supposed to remove any Nvidia bias as a result of artificially-inflated PhysX results, so we see big problems for AMD if these results are repeated in games.
Performance for AMD and Nvidia becomes approximate at 3DMark 11’s Extreme preset, and the multi-GPU scaling appears solid with both brands. Let’s see how this works in the real world, where it counts most!
Here's another article on the 68xx series in Xfire
http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/video/display/radeon-hd6870-hd6850-crossfirex.html#sect0
Xfire scaling was found to be 100% on 10 or the 19 games they tested, and remaining very high on the others. Nvidia and ATi seems to trade blows at different games tested, but it is evident that Ati has stepped up their Xfire drivers int he 6xxx series.