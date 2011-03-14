Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

The latest 3DMark version is supposed to remove any Nvidia bias as a result of artificially-inflated PhysX results, so we see big problems for AMD if these results are repeated in games.

Performance for AMD and Nvidia becomes approximate at 3DMark 11’s Extreme preset, and the multi-GPU scaling appears solid with both brands. Let’s see how this works in the real world, where it counts most!