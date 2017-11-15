10 Modern, Mainstream GPUs And Ryzen: Can They Play Crysis?

CPU, RAM, And GDDR5 Utilization

CPU Utilization

So, it looks like Crysis may be CPU-bound at 1080p, as well as at 1440p without anti-aliasing. Let's take a more detailed look what is going on:

Our utilization numbers never rise above 20%, and most of the time they're under 15%. It looks like we'll have to backtrack a bit on our hypothesis: this isn't just a CPU bottleneck. What if it's simply the fault of Crytek's CryEngine 2, or more specifically its inability to make efficient use of our Ryzen processor's available cores? After all, this is a 2007-era game that came out right after the first quad-core CPUs were made available.

Only two of the CPU cores are used by Crysis. You could even call that one-and-a-half cores, since there's a single core regularly spiking above 80% utilization.

CryEngine 2 is not well-threaded, which explains why our Ryzen chip and its 12 logical cores tend to bottleneck performance, despite a 3.7 GHz clock rate.

System Memory Usage

There is not much to say about system memory usage, particularly since Crysis isn't all that RAM-hungry by today's standards. But keep in mind that Crytek recommended 2GB back in 2007, and that was quite a bit!

Video Memory Usage

The same applies to graphics memory. Crysis doesn't need much on-board memory when the highest-end cards in 2007 had 1GB maximum.

It's also worth noting that jumping from 1080p to 1440p with 8xAA requires twice as much graphics memory.

