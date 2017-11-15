10 Modern, Mainstream GPUs And Ryzen: Can They Play Crysis?

CPU, RAM, And GDDR5 Utilization
CPU Utilization
So, it looks like Crysis may be CPU-bound at 1080p, as well as at 1440p without anti-aliasing. Let's take a more detailed look what is going on:
Our utilization numbers never rise above 20%, and most of the time they're under 15%. It looks like we'll have to backtrack a bit on our hypothesis: this isn't just a CPU bottleneck. What if it's simply the fault of Crytek's CryEngine 2, or more specifically its inability to make efficient use of our Ryzen processor's available cores? After all, this is a 2007-era game that came out right after the first quad-core CPUs were made available.
Only two of the CPU cores are used by Crysis. You could even call that one-and-a-half cores, since there's a single core regularly spiking above 80% utilization.
CryEngine 2 is not well-threaded, which explains why our Ryzen chip and its 12 logical cores tend to bottleneck performance, despite a 3.7 GHz clock rate.
System Memory Usage
There is not much to say about system memory usage, particularly since Crysis isn't all that RAM-hungry by today's standards. But keep in mind that Crytek recommended 2GB back in 2007, and that was quite a bit!
Video Memory Usage
The same applies to graphics memory. Crysis doesn't need much on-board memory when the highest-end cards in 2007 had 1GB maximum.
It's also worth noting that jumping from 1080p to 1440p with 8xAA requires twice as much graphics memory.
I actually did the math and it's 10-42% higher average frame rates and 35-56% higher minimum frame rates. Is this only due to the higher clock speed and IPC of the 7700K?
"RX 580" does not necessarily mean stock. One could be a stock-settings card and the other could be an MSI Gaming X+ version. That alone could shift the FPS significantly.
Because the original Cryengine delved into completely new territory with light ray tracing and water and foliage texturing. On top of that, it was an open world shooter, not a sandbox player like previous AAA shooters that took place in corridors, metro cities, etc. Crysis 2 was not nearly as challenging on hardware as it was a closed city world where there wasn't much distance draw and just had simple building and street textures. On top of that it was dumbed down for consoles. Cryengine 3 was dumbed down for consoles as well.
In any event, after two articles on this, I'm going to have to break out my original Crysis 1 DVD and install it and play it again on my 1440p rig and check out some graphics mods. Anyone remember when you could actually buy a physical copy of a PC game in a box in a store? I hadn't played it since 2010 or so.
The main takeaway I got from this is how well the 8GB R9 390 scaled with an increase in AA use and higher resolution over Nvidia counterparts or even the 8GB RX 580. Case in point: at no AA at 2560x1440, the R9 390 and RX 580 are only apart by 1FPS average, yet with 8xFSAA dialed in, the R9 390 leaves the RX 580 behind by 7FPS. Very impressive and I have to only assume that is attributed to the 390's 512-bit memory bus to the 256 bit for the 580.
You don't see this separation in an R9 390 review from two years ago regarding Crysis 3 when jumping up in resolution and AA like here (https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/Sapphire/R9_390_Nitro/11.html). That's all you need to know about why the original Crytek 1 engine is still useful and why later versions of Crysis or other game engines dumbed down for consoles just aren't in the same resource demanding universe.