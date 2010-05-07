Efficiency Analysis: Core i3 Trumps Atom On The Desktop

|Hardware
|Details
|Performance Benchmarks
|Motherboard I
|Intel D510MO (Rev. 1.0); Chipset: Intel NM10; BIOS: 0175 (03/8/2010)
|Motherboard II
|Elitegroup 945GCT-D (Rev. 1.0); Chipset: Intel 945GC; BIOS: 08/07/08
|Motherboard III (Socket LGA 1156)
|Zotac H55 ITX-WiFi (Rev. 1.0); Chipset: Intel H55; BIOS: 1.3
|CPU Intel I
|Intel Atom D510 (45 nm, 1.66 GHz, 1MB L2 Cache, TDP 13W)
|CPU Intel II
|Intel Atom 230 (45 nm, 1.6 GHz, 512KB L2 Cache, TDP 4W)
|CPU Intel III
|Intel Core i3-530 (32 nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 4MB L3 Cache, TDP 73W)
|RAM DDR2 (dual)
|2 x 2GB DDR2-800 (Apogee AU2G732-12GH001)
|RAM DDR3 (dual)
|2 x 2GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24)
|Hard Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500GB (ST3500320AS) 7,200 RPM, SATA/300, 32MB Cache
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Updated on 2010-03-03
|Drivers and Settings
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025
|Intel Storage Drivers
|Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.9.0.1023
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.17
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.3.15 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min. convert WAV to MP3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kbps)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|Handbrake CLI
|Version: 0.94 Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-Channel, English to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|Mainconcept Reference v2
|Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG-2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec. HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2) Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kbps) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.1 beta LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version 3.92 RAR Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 14
|Version 14.0 Pro (8652) WinZIP Commandline Version 3 ZIPX Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Adobe Photoshop CS 4 (64 Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat 9 Professional
|Version: 9.0.0 (Extended) == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128-bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft Powerpoint 2007
|Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
|Fritz
|Fritz Chess Benchmark Version 4.3.2
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|3DMark06
|Version: 1.2 Patch 1901 Default Settings
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|Version: 2010.1.16.10 Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith