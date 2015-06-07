DDR DRAM FAQs And Troubleshooting Guide

Why Does CPU-Z Indicate DRAM’s Max Bandwidth Is Only X?
The maximum bandwidth is a setting found in the SPD tab of the program and is often misunderstood. Many people take it literally.
SPD is stored on your DRAM module and contains information on module size, speed, voltage, model number, manufacturer, XMP information and so on. What appears in the Max Bandwidth pane of CPU-Z is actually the DRAM’s default boot speed. This is what the DRAM boots up to without XMP, AMP, DOCP or EOCP enabled.
You can see an example of this in Figure 2A above, where it shows the max bandwidth of PC3-10700 667 (or a data rate of 1333, the motherboard’s default). Yet these are clearly 2400 DIMMs and can run at a frequency of 2400 (Figure 2B).
I'd also like to see RAM drives covered. Suppose you allocate 4GB out of 16 for a RAM drive. How does the software create the 4GB? Is it using a single chunk of memory, is it taking 1GB from each of the 4 sticks? Is it from the beginning, middle or end of the 16GB of memory?
Covering how to identify true "memory leaks" versus a more common scenario where RAM usage grows intentionally from the caching of more and more assets.
Only 1 issue:
Ganged vs Unganged: that actually doesn't have to do with single or dual channel.
Quote AMD:
Ganged mode means that there is a single 128bit wide dual-channel DRAM Controller (DCT)
enabled. Unganged mode enables two 64bit wide DRAM Controllers (DCT0 and DCT1).
The recommended setting in most cases is the Unganged memory mode. Ganged mode may allow slightly
higher Memory performance tuning and performs well in single-threaded benchmarks.
Depending on the motherboard and BIOS, it may be required manually setting the timing parameters for each
DCT (in Unganged mode) when performance tuning the memory or fine tuning the timings. Some BIOS
versions apply the same timings automatically for both DCTs in an Unganged mode.
Unganged is like a normal divided highway with two directions. Ganged let's traffic use all of the lanes in one direction at a time. Unganged is said to be more efficient but no one really ever tested this thoroughly to see if any applications would be better served in ganged instead. You could still have unganged single channel or dual channel, and ganged single channel or dual channel. If that's confusing I'll try to explain with more complicated interstate highway anecdote.
Lastly, I see you have a new AMD rig. Did your head explode when you saw how much more difficult it is to tune memory on that platform than on your past intel rigs?