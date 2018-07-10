Dell S2719DM 27" QHD HDR Monitor Review: Style Meets Performance

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

The S2719DM is no different from any other premium IPS monitor in the viewing angle department. To the sides, color shifts decidedly to green and light falloff is around 40%. Detail retention is good with all dark steps still visible. From the top, things wash out a bit more, but we can still see all brightness levels clearly. Viewing from this angle also cuts output by half and turns the tint blue.

Screen Uniformity

The S2719DM scored extremely well when tested for black field uniformity, also known as light bleed. With a black pattern displayed across the screen, we saw no signs of light bleed or glow. That’s impressive considering the panel’s thin design and tight-fitting components. It helps that there is a glass layer in play; glass is more rigid than plastic and prevents uneven pressure on the TFT layer, the principal cause of artifacts.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The only thing missing from the S2719DM's image quality is a fast refresh rate and adaptive sync.

All other aspects of its image quality make it perfect for casual gaming. Among 60Hz screens, it is one of the more responsive; however, we suspect plenty would be willing to drop an additional $100 for the addition of FreeSync and 120Hz. But for casual play, this monitor does fine if you ignore the occasional frame tear.

