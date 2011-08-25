Trending

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

By

The highly anticipated prequel to the game that started it all, Deus Ex: Human Revolution is now available. We take a close look at this intriguing title, the first to offer in-game morphological anti-aliasing and AMD HD3D support upon its release.

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11, High Detail

For high detail, we’re testing a wider variety of powerful graphics cards. We’ll turn on post-processing, 8x AF, and DirectX 11-based tessellation. Shadows remain at the Normal setting.

The results are, again, very encouraging. All of the graphics cards tested are capable of 30 FPS minimum at 1920x1080 at this setting, and the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 1 GB double that minimum frame rate. Clearly, Deus Ex: Human Revolution does not require a monster graphics card for smooth frame rates at high resolutions.

121 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Soma42 25 August 2011 12:28
    Man as much as I prefer PC gaming I can't wait for the PS4 and Xbox 720 to come out so games will look noticeably better. Might actually want to upgrade my computer by then...

    Anywho, I didn't play the first two am I missing anything if I wanted to pick this up?
    Reply
  • festerovic 25 August 2011 12:44
    @soma - I personally thought they were average - good, for the time. Not sure if they would stand up to time...

    Interesting to read the dual core HT chips outperformed real cores. Can we look forward to the 2600's HT being utilized in games before the next generation of CPUs comes out?
    Reply
  • haplo602 25 August 2011 12:53
    nice review, finaly a new DeusEx game for me :-)
    Reply
  • 25 August 2011 13:02
    Was AMD dual-core optimizer installed?
    Reply
  • gerchokas 25 August 2011 13:04
    Good article - i still remember when i first saw the 2000' Deus Ex graphics on my friend's then-brand-new pc, i thought 'maaan... this looks *friggin* REAL!' I instantly knew my old Pentium cpu needed replacing ASAP...
    11 years later, i praise again the great graphics.. but this time they havent cought me off-guard!
    Reply
  • tacoslave 25 August 2011 13:20
    i really wonder how far developers can take the graphics in 3 years.
    Reply
  • aznshinobi 25 August 2011 13:28
    Hmm... The Nvidia cards perform better than the AMD cards of equivalent rank. I'm not playing fanboy but didn't AMD fund the studio? Afterall Eyefinity was made use of.
    Reply
  • th3loonatic 25 August 2011 14:41
    Are there any typos? Coz I see a GTX560 Ti listed as a card used to test, but it doesn't appear in the results.
    Reply
  • fyasko 25 August 2011 15:02
    festerovic@soma - I personally thought they were average - good, for the time. Not sure if they would stand up to time...Interesting to read the dual core HT chips outperformed real cores. Can we look forward to the 2600's HT being utilized in games before the next generation of CPUs comes out?
    HT isn't the reason dual core SB CPU's beat 6 core thubans. SB is a better architecture. Hurry up Bulldozer!
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 25 August 2011 15:08
    @ Don Woligroski
    i want the CPU benchmarks at 1080p with highest settings.
    benches at 1024x768 are irrelevant. the gamer of today is atleast 1680, preferable 1080.
    so please add to the benches. also, this would show the real impact of CPU on FPS.
    Reply