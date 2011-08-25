Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11, High Detail

For high detail, we’re testing a wider variety of powerful graphics cards. We’ll turn on post-processing, 8x AF, and DirectX 11-based tessellation. Shadows remain at the Normal setting.

The results are, again, very encouraging. All of the graphics cards tested are capable of 30 FPS minimum at 1920x1080 at this setting, and the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 1 GB double that minimum frame rate. Clearly, Deus Ex: Human Revolution does not require a monster graphics card for smooth frame rates at high resolutions.