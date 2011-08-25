Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11, High Detail
For high detail, we’re testing a wider variety of powerful graphics cards. We’ll turn on post-processing, 8x AF, and DirectX 11-based tessellation. Shadows remain at the Normal setting.
The results are, again, very encouraging. All of the graphics cards tested are capable of 30 FPS minimum at 1920x1080 at this setting, and the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 1 GB double that minimum frame rate. Clearly, Deus Ex: Human Revolution does not require a monster graphics card for smooth frame rates at high resolutions.
Anywho, I didn't play the first two am I missing anything if I wanted to pick this up?
Interesting to read the dual core HT chips outperformed real cores. Can we look forward to the 2600's HT being utilized in games before the next generation of CPUs comes out?
11 years later, i praise again the great graphics.. but this time they havent cought me off-guard!
HT isn't the reason dual core SB CPU's beat 6 core thubans. SB is a better architecture. Hurry up Bulldozer!
i want the CPU benchmarks at 1080p with highest settings.
benches at 1024x768 are irrelevant. the gamer of today is atleast 1680, preferable 1080.
so please add to the benches. also, this would show the real impact of CPU on FPS.