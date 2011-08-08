Five Eight-Slot Cases For SLI And CrossFire, Tested

Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.40 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache O/C to 4.50 GHz (45 x 100 MHz), 1.35 V
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Deluxe, P67 Express IPCH, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011)
|RAM
|Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX (8 GB) DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696
|Hard Drives
|Seagate Barracuda XT 2 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB CacheSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
Our current test configuration was specifically chosen to match that of our most recent quiet case roundup. The previous article contained two eight-slot cases, and matched configurations allow readers to precisely compare performance between the cases in both articles.
Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB and Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda XT drives combine to address both performance and capacity needs.
Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 kit provides adequate performance and good value among high-density modules.
Asus' P8P67 Deluxe holds our Core i7-2600K processor stable at 4.5 GHz, even under less-than-ideal thermal conditions.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480 supplies the two things a case review needs in mass quantity: heat and noise. Sparkle was kind enough to supply a sample.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, seven-threads
|FurMark 1.6.5
|Windowed Mode, 1920x1080, 4x AA, Stability Test Maximum temperature
|RealTemp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 dB), dB(A) weighting
Just because a case performs well with a single graphics card doesn't mean it performs well in SLI or CrossFire. I know this from experience.
This article misses the whole point! your could have used a mini-ITX board/case for all that matters.
Please do yourself a favor and revisit this article with 3/4 graphic cards this time!
I've got a HAF-X with 2x RadeonHD 6990 cards in CrossFire... and can confirm that you missed seeing all the flaws because you didn't review it properly.
1. The bracket doesn't cover the 6990s - it physically cannot be made to fit.
2. The fan sitting behind the graphics cards also does not fit with 6990s - they take up more room than the cards allow. Even if they did fit, it would never work with 4 graphics cards (if you were going that way) - it's only designed for 3!
3. My HAF-X case didn't come with the USB3 header cable. When I contacted CoolerMaster about this and asked them to send me one, they basically said "Yeah we announced we would send them out to people who missed out, but we only meant it if you're in the USA and you're not so..."
Further, the case cannot handle the heat. The top fan of the HAF-X above the CPU actually warped out of shape and started making a huge noise - the blades started hitting the metal insides of the case. I had to move the fan to the opposite side of the frame - hanging from the metal roof, instead of sitting on top of it.
And the alignment of the PCI slots is off. I originally intended to go 4-way SLI with my HAF-X (before going down the CrossFire path), and realised it would not be possible (using my Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD9 at least). The top two PCI slot ports on the case do not match up with the top two slots on my motherboard! The third & forth case slot would be for graphics card 1, 5 & 6 would be for card 2, 7 & 8 would be for graphics card 3... but if I wanted a forth card, there is only one slot left!
Now, CoolerMaster did cut a hole internally so you could plug a card that overhangs unto the missing 10th slot... but one problem - since there is actually no 10th slot where the heck would all the hot-air go? Yep - straight back into the card. You would be mad to try it on air - otherwise the card would get GPU death.
Needless to say, deeply deeply disappointed with the HAF-X due to wanting a 4-card setup, which the case clearly isn't designed for. Your article missed every one of these flaws!
Testing of multiple graphics cards mean more heat and a possibly a larger PSU. I read this thinking I would see answers to the following three questions. Do any of these cases struggle with the added heat from multiple graphics cards? Do any of these cases have an issue supporting larger PSU's? How is the acoustic efficiency when more heat has to be dissipated(do they get louder)?