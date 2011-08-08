Five Eight-Slot Cases For SLI And CrossFire, Tested

Test System Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.40 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache O/C to 4.50 GHz (45 x 100 MHz), 1.35 V CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Motherboard Asus P8P67 Deluxe, P67 Express IPCH, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011) RAM Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX (8 GB) DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696 Hard Drives Seagate Barracuda XT 2 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB CacheSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

Our current test configuration was specifically chosen to match that of our most recent quiet case roundup. The previous article contained two eight-slot cases, and matched configurations allow readers to precisely compare performance between the cases in both articles.

Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB and Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda XT drives combine to address both performance and capacity needs.

Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 kit provides adequate performance and good value among high-density modules.

Asus' P8P67 Deluxe holds our Core i7-2600K processor stable at 4.5 GHz, even under less-than-ideal thermal conditions.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480 supplies the two things a case review needs in mass quantity: heat and noise. Sparkle was kind enough to supply a sample.