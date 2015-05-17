Enermax Digifanless 550W Power Supply Review

Performance And Performance Per Dollar Ratings

Performance Rating

The following chart shows the total performance rating of the Enermax Digifanless PSU, comparing it with other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Products.

The Enermax Digifanless offers high overall performance. But Seasonic's passively-cooled units (the SilverStone Nightjar uses the same platform as the Seasonic SS-520FL) manage to surpass it. Nonetheless, only the SilverStone Nightjar comes with four PCIe connectors, while both Seasonic SS-460FL and SS-520FL units are equipped with only two PCIe connectors. So, if you need to power two graphics cards with a pair of PCIe connectors each, you have to choose the SilverStone Nightjar or Enermax PSU (if you're looking for passive cooling, that is). You do have the option of getting extra PCIe cables for the Seasonic units, if you can find them.

Performance per Dollar

The following graph may be the most interesting because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current USD price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Products.

As expected, a high price dooms the Enermax Digifanless' price/performance ratio. Unfortunately, all passive PSUs are expensive, and when you add digital circuits to the cost, the expense grows.