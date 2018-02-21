Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Unboxing Video

The following video shows us unboxing the EDT1250EWT.

One feature not discussed in the unboxing video is Enermax's bundled Coolergenie fan controller. This controller connects to the PSU through a propriety cable and provides some interesting capabilities, including a fan-delay option and three semi-passive modes for case fans. The controller is only compatible with Enermax PSUs (the MaxTytan and RevoBron families, for now).

For more information about Coolergenie, check out the video Enermax made describing its installation and operation.

If you carefully examine the photo above, you will see that the EPS (CPU) sockets are identical to the PCIe ones. If you don't pay enough attention, you can accidentally plug a PCIe cable into an EPS connector and probably burn something, since those connectors aren't electrically compatible. The same problem applies to Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T, based on the same platform. However, the TPG-1250D-T at least sports colored PCIe sockets to differentiate them.

In any case, CWT should make the interfaces mechanically different in order to protect inexperienced builders who may not know the difference.



